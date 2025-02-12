Captain Jason and Chef Tzarina tease Below Deck Down Under Season 3 romances: ‘Love Island on a boat’

Below Deck Down Under fans are in for a lot of crew romance drama this season.

Captain Jason Chambers and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph teased what is to come in the boatmance department.

According to the captain, this season puts Seasons 1 and 2 of Below Deck Down Under to shame regarding love triangle chaos.

During their recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, Tzarina compared the boatmances to the hit Peacock show Love Island USA.

“I actually felt like it was Love Island on a boat,” she expressed.

For those who don’t know, Love Island features sexy singles living in a villa for a month, cut off from the world, hooking up, fighting, and sometimes partner swapping.

Andy called it a good tease, and we have to agree.

It’s not the only tease that has us believing fans are in for one roller coaster ride of boatmances on Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

What did Captain Jason Chambers say about the Season 3 romances?

Not only did Captain Jason agree with Tzarina’s assessment when they were on WWHL, but he added more insight recently.

Captain Jason elaborated on the hot topic when speaking with Decider.

“I think I said something like that too in the crew mess at some point [laughs]. I remember walking past and thinking that there was a little bit too much PDA going on. I tagged it as the “Love Boat,” he expressed.

The captain explained that there weren’t really any boatmances in the first two seasons, but that is not the case in the current season.

“We didn’t have many boatmances in Seasons 1 and 2. It’s actually nice to have the crew connect. It’s real. In yachting, we do meet partners at work, and we do hook up. Relationships tend to form. I’m glad they do, actually. I’d rather the “Love Boat” than the “Tough Boat,” you know?” Captain Jason shared.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Captain Jason didn’t get involved in any romance drama, but he did give an update about his love life.

Who hooks up on Below Deck Down Under Season 3?

Neither Tzarina nor Captain Jason spilled which crew members hook up or have romantic problems. However, based on the first two episodes, we have an idea of what’s coming.

Deckhand Harry Van Vilet has eyes for Stew Brianna Duffield, who has also caught the attention of Bosun Wihan Du Toit. Bri, for her part, seems to be intrigued by both of them.

The next preview revealed that drama heating up as the two guys try to make their move on Bri.

Chief Stew Lara Rigby also seems to have a little crush on Wihan based on her reaction to first meeting him.

That’s all we know for now, but it’s a good-looking crew, so chances are, more hookups are in store.

In other Below Deck Down Under news, the show’s schedule has changed, and you can read all about it here.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.