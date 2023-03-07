Amy Slaton shocks 1000-Lb Sisters fans with her slimmer figure

Amy Slaton just debuted her slimmer figure and her fans are stunned by her transformation.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star initially shed over 120 pounds after having bariatric surgery. However, just months after her procedure, Amy became pregnant with her first child and slowly began regaining weight.

Not long after giving birth, Amy got pregnant a second time and admitted to struggling with maintaining a healthy diet while trying to appease her cravings.

Amy confessed to not sticking with her fitness plan, which caused her to gain weight. She recommitted to her health journey citing her kids as her motivation.

After barely showing herself on social media for months, Amy surprised her fans with a rare full-body pic on Instagram. She wore a flowy black dress and stood sideways so her weight loss was noticeable.

Amy captioned her post saying, “Beautiful day to smile!!!” as she flashed a giant grin to the camera.

1000-Lb Sisters fans react to Amy Slaton’s weight loss

Amy’s post was well received by her followers, and they quickly flooded her comments section with compliments and praise.

One fan wrote, “Wow, you look like you are dropping the pounds again. You look fresh and happy.”

A fan comments on Amy’s new figure. Pic credit: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Another user felt the same, saying, “U look happy and healthy,” while another follower shared their thoughts, writing, “Looking great. You working hard I can see the progress #hardworkpaysoff #🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

Yet another fan joined in to say, “You look great!!!!!!!”

Fans compliment Amy on her weight loss. Pic credit: amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Amy has been transparent about her weight struggles before and after her surgery. She admitted to reverting to her old eating habits while pregnant and being too tired to work out.

After seeing her sister, Tammy, get closer to her weight loss goals, Amy decided to get back on track. The sisters are now supporting each other once again and holding each other accountable as they continue their journeys.

Amy Slaton calls it quits on her marriage

Recently, the news broke that Amy and her husband Michael are now separated.

It’s being reported that Amy took her kids and is now living with her sister, Tammy. Allegedly, the couple has been at odds for months as they’ve had ongoing arguments regarding their children, the show, and Michael’s lack of commitment to his family.

Amy and Michael met when she was in high school and they quickly became friends. Before long, they entered a long-term relationship. Their wedding was featured on the show as well as the birth of their kids.

Amy is holding on to her silence regarding the future of her marriage. She is focused on balancing being a mom while reconnecting with her siblings and hitting her weight loss goals.

1000-Lb Sisters airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.