1000-Lb Sisters fans react to news of Amy Slaton split from husband Michael

1000-Lb Sisters fans were shocked to learn Amy Slaton split from her husband, Michael Halterman.

The couple were high school sweethearts and have been inseparable for nearly two decades.

The news broke that Amy is now living with her sister, Tammy Slaton, along with Amy’s two children, Gage and Glenn.

Tammy was excited before having weight-loss surgery to babysit her nephews, but she will do more than sit for the family. Tammy is out of rehab and moved back to Kentucky.

Amy and Michael had difficulties that were apparent in the last season when Amy gave birth to her second child and remarked she felt like she had three kids instead of two, indicating Michael wasn’t much help with child-rearing.

Rumors also swirled that Michael was childish and jealous of Amy’s attention to their babies.

Amy Slaton becomes emotional over mommy woes on 1000-Lb Sisters

Amy got emotional over worries about being a good enough mom to her two children.

Having two babies under two years old is exhausting work, and the star became tearful when both babies started fussing at a family barbecue.

Michael appeared unphased by the screaming babies, and thanks to Amy’s sister Amanda and brother Chris coming to the rescue, she got some help to calm them down.

Michael’s magical ability to tune his kids out while plowing through a plate of potato salad did not impress fans.

I’d be divorced. Ain’t no way you’re sitting there stuffing your face while I’m dealing with two crying babies. And my family helps. FOH #1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/D896YRGOAV — RIP Marshmallow 🌈 (@Jaded_Chinx) February 22, 2023

Amy took note of the lack of concern, and The Sun reported she was separated from her husband, Michael, and planned on filing for a divorce.

Fans react to the news of Amy and Michael’s split after filming Season 4 of 1000-Lb Sisters

The 1000-Lb Sisters couple first met and started dating in high school nearly 20 years ago, so fans were shocked at the news that Amy left Michael and took their children with her.

One fan tweeted, “The streets saying Michael and Amy are done.”

The streets saying Michael and Amy are done #1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/z8mgC6SsAR — MAGICAL THINKING (@BigBadRoman) February 28, 2023

Most fans felt it coming after last week’s show had Amy stressing and complaining about not getting help from her husband with their kids while she was still recovering from cesarean section surgery.

Amanda , Chris & everybody at the gathering; don’t worry, we know what y’all are thinking.



Why is Michael sitting in the chair stuffing his face while his kids are crying leaving his wife to handle it? Tammy would’ve said something in front of everybody. 😂 #1000lbsisters pic.twitter.com/IYInqwDeTl — Mad World 🌊 (@mmmadWORLDDD) February 22, 2023

A Twitter fan reacted to Michael’s perceived lousy behavior by saying, “Why is Michael sitting in a chair stuffing his face while his kids are crying, leaving his wife to handle it?”

1000-Lb Sisters airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and streams on Discovery+.