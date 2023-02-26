1000-Lb Sisters: Here’s what’s planned for the rest of Season 4

Season 4 of 1000-Lb Sisters has taken fans by storm since its premiere in early February.

A long hiatus after the previous season left many viewers concerned about the state of the show.

Rumors of its cancellation began circulating before TLC announced the show’s renewal in the last quarter of 2022.

The new season has become more family-centered, with frequent appearances from Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton’s older siblings, Amanda and Misty. Chris is also back to share more of his health journey with fans.

With Amy’s story shifting to her adjusting to becoming a mother of two, the spotlight has been put on Tammy this season. Now that she’s been approved for bariatric surgery, Tammy is focused on losing more than half her body weight.

While Tammy’s journey will be the main focal point as the season progresses, there are some huge moments expected to play out in future episodes.

1000-Lb Sisters will have an extended fourth season

Just before its premiere, Tammy explained that Season 4 would be set up differently from past seasons. It will be divided into two parts and extended throughout 2023. Both parts will consist of eight episodes which means at the end, it will become the show’s longest season to date.

Part B is expected to dive deeper into Tammy’s love life. In November, Tammy got married to her husband Caleb Willingham. The two met in the rehab facility where they both were patients working on their weight loss.

Tammy and Caleb had a short courtship and only let a few weeks pass between their engagement and wedding. By the time they had become a serious couple, filming for Part A of the season was close to completion. Therefore, fans will have to wait until later in the year to see their romance blossom.

According to a source close to Tammy who spoke to The Sun, producers are wanting to send Tammy and Caleb on a trip to Greece for their honeymoon. They also want to bring her family along since many of them have always wanted to travel out of the country.

This trip has been pitched to be filmed for the next batch of episodes for the season. However, allegedly, filming for Part B has not begun as the Slaton family has yet to agree to the extravagant vacation. It seems they are not happy with the production and the direction of the show and are fighting for changes.

Could 1000-Lb Sisters be ending soon?

According to the aforementioned source, Tammy and her siblings are not satisfied with their contracts. They also have been attempting to negotiate their salaries by requesting more money per episode.

It’s been reported that Tammy is making roughly $3,000 per episode, while siblings Amanda, Misty, and Chris are earning less than $1,000. Amy has the highest salary due to additional contracts for her children. Together the family feels they should be making more due to the show’s popularity and growing fan base.

The Slaton family has also shared their frustrations with the show’s editing. They claim any serious and raw conversation they have gets cut, which changes the narrative of the show and doesn’t allow them to honestly share their stories.

Their complaints have led them to seek out other opportunities to land better contracts and higher pay. They are allegedly speaking with another production company and pitching a spinoff show which would air on a different network.

If they decide to move forward with a different production company, the trip to Greece would be off the table, and the status of 1000-Lb Sisters would remain unknown. At this time, no deals have officially been made, and the filming for Part B of Season 4 has been put on hold.

1000-Lb Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.