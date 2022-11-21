1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton gets married while in rehab

Tammy Slaton is officially a married woman. Pic credit: @queentammy86/Instagram

Congrats are in order for Tammy Slaton.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star just married her partner, Caleb Willingham.

People shared exclusive photos of Tammy’s big day, which took place at the rehab facility she’s been admitted to for roughly a year.

Tammy and Caleb met while in rehab and quietly began dating after Tammy ended her on-and-off-again relationship with her ex, Phillip.

Caleb proposed last month, which means the couple planned their nuptials in just a few weeks.

Despite the short engagement, Tammy and Caleb were able to unite as one in front of their family and friends.

Tammy Slaton marries Caleb Willingham

According to People, the ceremony was small and only had about 30 guests in attendance.

Although it was previously reported that none of Tammy’s family would make it to the wedding due to it being held in Ohio, her younger sister, Amy, did show up to support Tammy on her big day.

The sisters posed together, showing off Tammy’s white, sleeveless gown and veil attached to a tiara. Amy was dressed in a burnt orange dress while holding a handful of sunflowers that matched Tammy’s larger bouquet.

Another image shows Tammy and her husband showing off their wedding bands after exchanging their vows.

It was revealed that the two bonded over their similar struggles with weight loss and became supportive of each other’s health journey. Although her family was not initially excited about her new relationship, they were glad she met someone in-person instead of online as she had done in the past.

Tammy is scheduled to be released from rehab before the year ends, and she will move back to Kentucky. Caleb plans to move with her once he is released from the facility. The couple is planning to live in Tammy’s hometown as she continues to recover from bariatric surgery.

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters will premiere in 2023

After an intense third season which ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of 1000-Lb. Sisters. For months, Tammy has been teasing its return by mentioning her family has been filming and telling fans she can’t show them her body to avoid giving away any spoilers.

After much anticipation, TLC has finally announced that Season 4 will premiere January 17, 2023. The show will leave its well-known Monday night timeslot and move to Tuesdays.

Tammy’s relationship with Caleb will be featured in the upcoming season, along with her continued struggles with losing weight. Amy will share the ups and downs of her second pregnancy and how being a mom has impacted her life.

Additionally, older siblings Amanda and Chris will also return to the show. The two became breakout stars when they joined the cast to support their sisters on their health journeys. Now, they’ll share their attempts at getting healthier as they continue trying to motivate their family and keep one another close.

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres January 17, 2023, at 9/8c on TLC.