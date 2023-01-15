1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton explains why she can’t talk about her progress

Tammy Slaton reveals details about the new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters. Pic credit: TLC

Just days before the season premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy Slaton is revealing why she’s been so secretive about her progress.

After an extended hiatus, Tammy and her sister, Amy, will return for another season to share their weight loss journeys and the changes they’ve made in their lives.

As the countdown to new episodes has gotten shorter, Tammy has become more active on social media and answering her fan’s burning questions. The bulk of the questions focus on her slimmer frame, and what she’s doing to shed the pounds.

While she’s been mostly tight-lipped about the changes she’s made, Tammy finally revealed why fans have been kept in the dark for so long.

In a recent TikTok video, Tammy received a comment from a viewer, saying, “Can’t you just do a serious video and talk to us about your new look. Your looking so much better. We can see your hard work. Talk to us about it!”

In response, Tammy says she wishes she could talk about all the changes in her life with fans. However, she says she is “still under contract” with the network, which prevents her from discussing her progress or revealing any details about her weight and even her marriage.

Tammy Slaton announces more episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters are on the way

After explaining how her contract stops her from sharing too much about her life, Tammy went on to discuss the future of the show.

Season 4 is set to premiere this week, and according to Tammy, there will be eight new episodes for fans to enjoy. Longtime viewers may notice that’s fewer episodes than previous seasons. That’s because this season is being split into two sections.

Tammy says the eight episodes will be Season 4A and another set of eight episodes will be 4B. Although there is no premiere date for the second half of the season, Tammy has shared that filming for those episodes will begin at the end of January.

The second batch of episodes will likely focus on Tammy’s continued weight loss since having bariatric surgery, as well as her marriage which took place in November. Since filming was already completed by then, the ceremony will not be seen in the first half of the season.

Tammy Slaton is still in rehab

Tammy was initially supposed to be released from rehab at the end of 2022. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned, and she is still a resident at the facilities. She has had improvements in her health, however.

The tracheotomy that was inserted into her throat has been removed, and her lungs have gotten stronger since waking up from her medically induced coma.

She recently shared a video of herself working out, showing that she’s incorporated more exercise into her daily life. Tammy hopes that this, in combination with sticking to her diet, will help increase her chances of going home sooner.

Once released, Tammy will return to Kentucky and move back in with Amy until she is able to care for herself. Her husband, who is also a patient at the rehab facility, plans to relocate to be with her once he is released.

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres Tuesday, January 17, at 9/8c on TLC.