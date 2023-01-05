1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton’s family fears the worst after health scare

Tammy Slaton’s latest health scare shocks her family. Pic credit: @queentammy86/Instagram

The long-awaited upcoming season of 1000-Lb. Sisters is just weeks away from airing.

Leading up to its premiere, multiple teasers have dropped, giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from Season 4.

Viewers may recall the previous season ending with Tammy Slaton finally deciding to enter rehab to get her binge eating under control. The finale ended on a cliffhanger, with Tammy being rushed to the hospital.

The new season will pick up where the last one left off, showing details of what happened after the final episode aired.

In an exclusive trailer obtained by People, fans will see exactly what Tammy went through, which included a major health scare concerning her lungs.

After ongoing issues with her health, Tammy’s lungs shut down, and she completely stopped breathing. The incident began an extended hospital stay and caused her family to worry about her fate.

Tammy Slaton’s health scare was a wake-up call

The issue with Tammy’s lungs led doctors to place her in a medically induced coma for several days. At that time, they also inserted a tracheotomy into her throat. The tube supports her breathing as her lungs continue to strengthen.

During this time, Tammy’s family feared they would lose her since this was their biggest scare. For years, they tried to support her weight loss journey but began to feel discouraged after she refused to stick to her diet and began binge drinking on a regular basis.

After being released from the hospital, Tammy entered rehab and got serious about her health. In the trailer, she can be seen speaking with her doctor about weight loss surgery and discussing what she needs to do to be approved.

Seeing Tammy struggle in the hospital was also a wake-up call to her family. They realized how close she was to losing her life because her body couldn’t handle the stress of her weight anymore. This season will show them desperately pleading with Tammy to stay focused so she can get bariatric surgery.

Tammy Slaton’s relationship concerns her family

Season 4 will also feature Tammy’s new relationship with her partner, Caleb. The couple met in rehab, where they both were patients. A clip from the season’s trailer shows Tammy discussing Caleb with her family, who can’t hide their concerns over the news.

According to her family, Tammy has a history of jumping from man to man and quickly declaring she’s in love. So, when she tells them she has met someone new, they believe it will be just another distraction for her.

Although the couple is now married, Tammy and Caleb’s wedding will not be featured in the fourth season. However, viewers will see how their relationship unfolded and how their budding love has impacted Tammy’s weight loss. Her siblings’ reactions towards Caleb will also be highlighted as they learn his intentions and why their relationship progressed so quickly.

1000-Lb. Sisters premieres Tuesday, January 17, at 9/8c on TLC.