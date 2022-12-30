1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton reveals her slimmer figure

Tammy Slaton shares her weight loss with fans online. Pic credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton shocked her fans when she revealed her weight loss in a recent social media post.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star gave her followers a peek at her drastic weight loss when she shared a video just days after Christmas.

In the video, Tammy’s slimmer figure could be seen as she lip-synced along to a popular TikTok voiceover.

In addition to her slimmer figure, fans also noticed Tammy no longer has the trach in her throat. The tube was inserted just before Tammy entered rehab after she encountered issues with her lungs.

The trach helped support Tammy’s breathing, and now that she’s revealed her lungs are improving, she no longer has a need for it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While in rehab, Tammy lost enough weight to be eligible for bariatric surgery. She has continued to work on her weight loss, and it appears she’s starting to see the results she’s been hoping for.

Tammy Slaton’s journey continues in Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres in January, and fans will see an in-depth look inside Tammy’s time in rehab.

Her struggle to adjust to the new environment will be shown as well as how her weight gain caused tension amongst her family. Although Tammy claims the decision to enter rehab was hers, she was not as committed to the process at the beginning, which stalled her progress.

The upcoming season will focus on how she learned to control her food addiction and lose enough weight for surgery to safely be performed.

Tammy’s relationship with her siblings will also be featured this season. Viewers may recall the ongoing arguments she had with her family as she refused to stick to her diet and turned to a lifestyle filled with partying and binge drinking.

Season 4 will show Tammy’s siblings helping her stay focused while in rehab and encouraging her to give up the negative influences in her life so she can focus on her health.

Fans will see Tammy Slaton’s new relationship on the show

Recently, Tammy revealed she had gotten married to Caleb Willingham. The two met in rehab while they both were patients.

The couple had a short courtship before solidifying their relationship. Caleb proposed at the end of October, and just a few weeks later, the two got married in a small ceremony.

Since the wedding happened after filming was complete, it won’t be seen on the show. However, fans will see how Tammy and Caleb’s relationship started and blossomed into love.

Tammy has shared glimpses of her marriage on social media and has even taken Caleb’s last name. She stated once he is released, the couple will settle in Kentucky near Tammy’s family.

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres January 17, 2023 at 9/8c on TLC.