1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton accused of not taking rehab seriously

1000-Lb. Sisters star, Tammy Slaton, continues to create buzz, even while in rehab. This time, fans are questioning if she’s taking the treatment seriously.

As Season 3 of the show ended, viewers watched Tammy decide to enter rehab for the second time. This came after she confessed to Dr. Smith that she was battling depression, sadness, and some anxiety.

After admitting to using partying with her friends and excessive drinking to cope with her feelings, she realized it was time for a change. Knowing she was doing extreme damage to her body, she agreed to get the help she needed.

Tammy is criticized for her behavior in rehab

Since being in the rehab facility, Tammy has stayed connected to her fans through social media. She often posts pictures and videos to briefly show off the progress she’s making.

Recently, Tammy posted a video on her TikTok page that stirred controversy. In the video, she uses a filter that generates unique rap names. The feature is meant to be playful and pairs random words together like “Lil’ Soup” or “King Grandpa” to give users a fun rap name.

Tammy’s video shows her playing with the filter, with names like “DJ Mommy and Lil’ Kitty” being generated for her. She laughs and makes funny faces while Eminem’s song, My Name Is, plays in the background.

This seemingly harmless video caused some TikTok users to question whether she takes her time in rehab seriously.

Critics were quick to express their thoughts in her comments. One saying, “you almost died and on tik tok,” insinuating she shouldn’t be on the app at this time. That same user expressed their feelings that Tammy is not taking her time in rehab seriously.

It wasn’t all bad in the comments section, though, as some fans were eager to show their support and send Tammy some encouraging words.

Tammy’s health was declining prior to rehab

Before Tammy entered rehab, she spent time in the hospital, where she was placed in a medically induced coma. This came just one day after she made it to the facilities, and the staff found Tammy struggling to breathe. When she arrived at the hospital, she was placed on a ventilator and placed in a coma soon after.

At the time, Tammy’s family feared for her life. They were told her lungs were giving out, and her body was shutting down. After four days in a coma, Tammy woke up and was taken to rehab.

The time in the hospital helped kick start Tammy’s time in rehab, where she has currently lost at least 115 pounds. She said she is willing to stay in the facilities for up to a year because she is committed to getting healthy.

Fans are eager for more updates and hope to see Tammy’s progress during Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters. At this time, however, TLC has not announced if the show will return.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus but streaming on Discovery+.