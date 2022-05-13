1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton gets approved for bariatric surgery

Tammy Slaton is set to have bariatric surgery after a long battle with obesity. Pic credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton has been in rehab for nearly a year working on losing weight. After reaching over 630 pounds, it became a drastic step to help save her life.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star has struggled with food addiction and has admitted to various physical and mental health concerns. Her time on the show has focused on her attempts to overcome those obstacles and reach a healthy weight.

Now, Tammy may have gotten just the news she needs to reach her goals.

Tammy has been approved for surgery

Fans of the show saw Tammy enter a rehab facility at the end of Season 3. After confessing that she lost control of her eating habits and had been struggling with her mental health, she made the decision to accept the help from a team of professionals.

Early into her time at the facility, Tammy quickly lost over 115 pounds, but her weight fluctuated. However, she remained in rehab, confessing she needed to be there.

A close source who knows Tammy personally recently spoke exclusively to The Sun, giving them an update on Tammy’s journey. According to the source, Tammy has lost enough weight to be approved for bariatric surgery.

Tammy will travel to Atlanta next month to undergo gastric bypass surgery, which is the same procedure her younger sister, Amy, had.

While Tammy’s current weight is unknown, it is assumed she is in the 400-pound range, which would allow surgery to be performed safely.

Tammy’s health appears to be improving

While Tammy has seemingly lost enough weight for surgery approval, her other health concerns seem to improve.

That same source also told The Sun that Tammy still has the tracheotomy in her throat. The tube was inserted just before she entered rehab to help her breathe. The source stated, “She hates her trach, although it’s gotten smaller. She only has to wear it part-time now.”

They also stated Tammy plans to relieve the ongoing joint pains by having knee surgery. Tammy is hoping the surgery, combined with her weight loss, will improve her walking – something she has been struggling with for years. The operation will occur once she’s recovered from the gastric bypass procedure.

Tammy has already confirmed she is filming for Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which means pieces of her surgery and recovery could make appearances on the show.

After multiple health scares and a long battle with obesity, it seems that things are starting to turn around for Tammy.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.