1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton says she ‘hit rock bottom’ and confirms she’s still in rehab

Tammy Slaton continues to be more active on social media after taking a short break earlier in the year. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star received quite a bit of backlash and criticism about her weight loss journey and decided to take time away from being online.

Recently, she returned to social media revealing that Season 4 of the TLC show would be returning. However, when fans asked for a premiere date, Tammy shared that they had not started filming yet, so it would be a while before the season airs.

As Tammy continues to connect with fans more and give updates on the show, she’s also become more transparent about her journey. She’s sharing personal details about her life and the changes she’s making to improve her health.

Tammy responds to the criticism

Lately, Tammy has been answering fan questions on her TikTok account, something new for her. In the past, she has avoided responding to comments and criticisms. However, it seems she’s ready to open herself up a bit more.

In a new video, Tammy responded to a comment that accused her of not wanting to actually change her life. The critic suggested that Tammy likes the attention she receives, even if it is negative.

In response, Tammy tells the critic to keep their opinions to themselves. She continues saying, “Just because I f***ed up on TV and didn’t lose my weight, does not mean I don’t want to make changes.” She confirmed that she was still in rehab when she said, “If I didn’t want to make changes, I wouldn’t be in this facility, and I chose to come back here, I chose to get help. I hit rock bottom and I’m making changes.”

Fans of the show may recall Tammy sharing how the mean comments she receives online have hurt her in the past. Back then, she would not respond to them and would use food as a distraction or a comfort. It appears now she is ready to clap back at the negativity.

Tammy Slaton’s journey to rehab

Before entering rehab for the second time, Tammy had some major concerns regarding her health. Season 3 of 1000-Lb. Sisters ended with her entering the hospital and being placed in a medically induced coma. She had some issues with her lungs that began affecting her breathing and led to a tracheostomy tube to be inserted.

Just before that, Tammy admitted to excessive drinking and multiple habits that were bad for her health. She discussed struggling with depression and anxiety with her doctor and asked for help to deal with those things. Her goal is to lose enough weight so that gastric bypass surgery can safely be performed.

Her bariatric surgeon, Dr. Smith, has given her the goals of working on her mobility, increasing her walking, and focusing on making healthier food options. Once she has achieved these things and gotten her weight down to the low 500s, he will be willing to perform the surgery. Tammy has stated she is committed to staying in rehab for as long as it takes to reach these goals.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.