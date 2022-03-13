1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton confirms filming for Season 4 has begun

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton confirms she is filming for Season 4. Pic credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton confirmed that filming for Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters has officially begun.

In recent weeks, she made various social media posts hinting that the show would be returning. She was careful not to share many details, only stating that fans would have to wait for the new season before getting an update on her weight loss journey.

Tammy is still in the rehab facility, where she’s already lost roughly 115 pounds. She recently stated that everything with her health journey is on track and will be revealed in Season 4.

Tammy’s family visits her in rehab while filming

On her TikTok account, Tammy recently shared some personal moments with her family. Her sister, Amy, came to visit her in rehab and brought her son, Gage, along. In one video, Tammy can be seen holding her young nephew, urging him to say “hi” to the camera as she records.

Gage is holding and drinking out of a soda can, which caused critics to immediately react in the comments, criticizing Tammy for letting him have a soda.

@itsqueentammy86 This is what I needed to see my family I’m truly blessed to have my family And I wouldn’t trade them for the world ♬ original sound – Tammy Slaton

Comments include one user saying, “OMGOSH! Take that soda away from that baby.” Another critic told Tammy that Gage “shouldn’t be drinking that.”

Critics share their thoughts on Tammy allowing her nephew, Gage, to have a soda. Pic credit: itsqueentammy86/TikTok

In response, Tammy posted a follow-up video to address the criticism. She stated she’s aware that Gage doesn’t need soda. She says, “We were filming, that’s all we had to give him at that second.”

She concludes the video by saying, “A sip or two every now and then is not going to hurt. When a child is thirsty, starts crying, you do what you can to give them something to drink.”

Will the whole family return for Season 4?

There was no mention in Tammy’s videos about the rest of her family. In recent months, there have been concerns that Amy may not sign on for another season. She has mentioned how important it is for her to spend more time with her son and to be healthy during her second pregnancy.

Amy had stated that the filming schedule was her biggest concern when it came to doing Season 4. She requested the hours required for filming be cut down so that she could have more time to be home with her family. She has also mentioned how stressful filming had become for her. With her being on set with Tammy as she was filming, it appears that Amy may have come to an agreement with the production team and the network.

Fan favorites of the show, older siblings Chris and Amanda, were also in talks to continue with the show for the new season. While neither of them has spoken about their status just yet, many viewers are anticipating their return.

The premiere date for Season 4 has yet to be released.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.