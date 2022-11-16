TLC reveals 1000-Lb. Sisters premiere date

Tammy Slaton’s weight loss journey continues in Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters. Pic credit: TLC

TLC has released the premiere dates of its hit shows, including 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting the news since its star, Tammy Slaton, revealed they were filming a new season.

For months, fans were teased with minor updates as Tammy did her best not to share any spoilers.

The network recently announced that Season 4 will begin airing on January 17, 2023.

The show will shift from the Monday night timeslot it became known for and will now air on Tuesday evenings.

Although the youngest sister, Amy Slaton, has been quiet about her involvement in the show, it has been confirmed that she will return for the fourth season.

The Slaton siblings return for Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters

Much of the upcoming season will focus on Tammy as she continues her weight loss journey. At the end of Season 3, she faced a terrifying health scare that left her in a medically induced coma just after making the decision to enter rehab for her food addiction.

After recovering in the hospital, Tammy returned to the rehab facility hoping to lose enough weight to be approved for bariatric surgery. Season 4 chronicles her journey and follows her as she continues to transform her life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amy, who initially was hesitant about returning to the show, will share her second pregnancy with fans and her struggles as a new mother. After undergoing gastric bypass surgery, Amy continues struggling with her weight and tries to find balance being a pregnant bariatric patient.

Older siblings and fan favorites Chris and Amanda will also star in the new season. Chris joined his sisters on their weight loss journeys and decided to get the surgery as well. After dropping nearly half his weight, he’s hoping to get approved for skin removal surgery.

Amanda, who became known as the outspoken voice of reason, will share more of her personal life with viewers this season. She already focused on her own health goals and has shifted her attention to supporting her siblings and improving her relationships with them.

Tammy Slaton is getting married

Recently, the news broke that Tammy accepted a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, Caleb. The two met in the rehab facility where they are both patients.

The Sun reported that the couple intend to have a small ceremony this week that will be attended by a handful of close friends. Unfortunately, none of Tammy’s family is expected to be at the wedding.

Tammy and Caleb kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but a source close to Tammy says the two have bonded over their similar struggles and have built a solid relationship with one another.

Tammy is expected to be released from rehab later this year and return to her home in Kentucky. Once his release has been approved, Caleb plans to join her so they can start their lives together.

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres January 17, 2023 at 9/8c on TLC.