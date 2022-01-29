1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton admits to drinking 8 bottles of liquor a week

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton. Pic credit: TLC

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton continues to make headlines as the Season 3 finale approaches.

In a preview for the next episode, Tammy’s bariatric surgeon, Dr. Smith, decides to visit her at home. After multiple appointments where she failed to meet the goals he set for her, he makes one more attempt to help her understand the severity of her weight.

During their visit, Tammy admits that she has been spending her time drinking and smoking, and not focusing on her diet. When Dr. Smith asks her how much she is drinking, she smiles and replies with “eight bottles a week.”

The answer leaves Dr. Smith shocked, and he immediately shares his concerns about her choices. He tells Tammy that the drinking alone is “putting her in severe danger” and tries to get her to realize the multiple ways she’s damaging her body.

1000-Lb. star Tammy Slaton confesses to being depressed

As their conversation continues during Dr. Smith’s home visit, Tammy acknowledges that she is struggling with her mental health and is battling severe depression.

She tells him that her depression feels worse when she’s alone. She continues by saying, “That’s why I kinda felt like I needed to just take a break and not think about diets, relationships. Just clear my mind.”

Tammy believes drinking and partying with her friends is the distraction she needs to not think about her weight or that she has yet to hit her goals.

While Dr. Smith is understanding of her feelings and supports her need to care for her mental health, he is not convinced that she truly wants the help. He says Tammy is not going about this the right way to prove she is concerned about her own mental well-being.

Dr. Smith states that he is worried Tammy is using her depression as an excuse to not focus on her diet and exercise goals.

Is Tammy Slaton finally ready to make a change?

In another preview clip, Tammy has an emergency while she is riding in the van with her brother, Chris. As they are driving, she tells him she isn’t feeling well and is having problems with her oxygen intake. He pulls the van over and discovers that Tammy has stopped breathing.

It was recently revealed that Tammy has been in the hospital for a few months, and had a tracheostomy inserted into her throat to help her breathe. It’s possibly the events from that ride in the van led to this moment.

Tammy has also entered a rehabilitation center to help with her food addiction. Fans may recall when she was in rehab the first time it played out at the beginning of Season 3. She lost 60 of the 100 lbs. that Dr. Smith required of her before deciding to return home early. From there, she gained back all the weight and then some.

Do you think the home visit from Dr. Smith was enough to motivate Tammy to get serious about her health?

The Season 3 finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Monday night at 10/9c on TLC.