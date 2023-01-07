1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton shares a video of herself working out next to husband Caleb Willingham

Tammy Slaton shares a snippet of her workout routine with fans. Pic credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton is showing the world that she’s finally taking her weight loss seriously.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star shocked her fans recently when she revealed a slimmer version of herself on social media.

Now, just ahead of the Season 4 premiere, Tammy is sharing part of the workout routine that is helping her reach her goals.

Tammy recently shared a TikTok video with her husband, Caleb Willingham, by her side. The post shows her using exercise equipment to work out her arms and upper body. Caleb showed his support by adding the text, “My ANGEL hard at work!” on the video.

A second video shows Tammy and Caleb enjoying each other’s company. Caleb can be seen blowing his wife a kiss as she makes a silly face to the camera.

Tammy and Caleb are still patients at the rehab facility where they met and got married. Tammy is hoping to be released soon while Caleb is still working on his weight loss goals.

Tammy Slaton’s family shares their concerns about her health

The trailer for the upcoming season of 1000-Lb. Sisters recently dropped, and Tammy’s ongoing weight struggles were the focus.

Prior to entering rehab, Tammy suffered a medical scare that landed her in the hospital, and she was immediately put into a medically-induced coma. She struggled to breathe on her own, which led doctors to insert a tracheostomy tube in her throat.

While Tammy did recover and eventually enrolled in the rehab program, she spent months refusing to stick to her diet and instead focused her attention on her love life.

Tammy’s family revealed they became worried that she would lose her life if she didn’t make the drastic changes necessary for her to have weight loss surgery. Their pleas for Tammy to get her health under control will be a major storyline in Season 4, along with Tammy struggling to adjust to life in rehab.

Although Tammy now appears to be on track with her diet, she still has a long way to go before reaching her goal weight. Her family is hoping she remains committed to a healthy lifestyle since she is still at risk for multiple medical issues.

1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton is happily in love

It’s been just over a month since Tammy revealed she’s a married woman. After meeting her husband in rehab, the two had a short courtship before Caleb popped the question. They got married just a few weeks later in a small ceremony at the same rehab facility.

Tammy’s younger sister, Amy, was the only person from their family who attended the wedding. While many of them claimed it was due to distance, previews for the season show they had concerns about Tammy entering a new relationship.

Despite her family’s doubts, Tammy says she’s the happiest she’s ever been. In an exclusive interview with People, she calls Caleb her best friend and says they had a great wedding day. Once released, the couple plans to move back to Tammy’s hometown in Kentucky and get their own place.

1000-Lb. Sisters premieres January 17 at 9/8c on TLC.