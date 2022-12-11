1000-Lb. Sisters: Season 4 trailer reveals Tammy Slaton’s struggles while in rehab

Tammy Slaton’s weight loss journey continues in the fourth season of 1000-Lb. Sisters. Pic credit: TLC

The first look at Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters has been released just weeks ahead of its premiere.

Fans have been waiting nearly a year for the show’s return, and the sneak peek gave them an idea of what to expect.

Much of the upcoming season will focus on Tammy Slaton’s time in rehab. Viewers may recall seeing her enter the facility at the end of the third season after reaching over 640 pounds.

Tammy made it clear that the choice to get help was hers, but her family highly influenced her decision.

After seeing her sister, Amy, and brother, Chris, find success in their weight loss journeys, Tammy knew it was time for her to make some changes.

In the preview for Season 4, Tammy is seen struggling to adjust to her new routine in rehab. She expresses her feelings of loneliness due to being away from her family and has a hard time managing her medical issues.

Tammy Slaton gets approved for weight loss surgery

For Tammy, the purpose of rehab was to help her overcome her food addiction. Before she could safely undergo bariatric surgery, she needed to get as close to 500 pounds as possible.

Just before being admitted, Tammy began having trouble with her lungs and consequently was placed in a medically induced coma. She made a full recovery and was immediately transported to rehab.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, her family can be heard expressing their concerns for their sister’s weight and sharing their desperation for her to have weight loss surgery.

It took Tammy nearly a year to reach her goal and do enough for her surgeon to approve the procedure. This season, viewers will see her daily life in rehab, which includes struggling to stick to her diet, trying to regain her mobility, and following the strict orders of her doctors.

On a brighter note, Tammy’s relationship with her now-husband, Caleb, will also be highlighted in the fourth season. The couple met in rehab as they both made strides toward their weight loss goals.

Amy Slaton’s pregnancy will be featured in Season 4

Although she was hesitant to continue with the show, the youngest Slaton sister, Amy, will return for the new season.

Her storyline will mainly focus on her difficult second pregnancy. After losing close to 120 pounds with the help of gastric bypass surgery, Amy struggled to keep the weight off after becoming pregnant again.

Amy’s pregnancy was also considered high-risk due to her high blood pressure and diabetes. Her fears and concerns will be shown on the shown as well as her attempts to get back on track with her weight loss goals.

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9/8c on TLC.