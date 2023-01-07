1000-lb Sisters: Amy Slaton’s youngest son hits six-month milestone

Amy Slaton’s youngest son recently celebrated turning six months old. Pic credit: TLC

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton often expresses her joy and love around being a mom.

After battling with her weight for the majority of her life, Amy had almost given up hope that she’d one day have children of her own.

Thankfully, Amy got her health on track and received weight loss surgery which helped her hit not only her weight loss goals but also her fertility goals.

Amy and her husband, Michael, welcomed their first son, Gage, in November 2020.

Though her doctor had advised her to wait before trying to get pregnant, Amy went through with her high-risk pregnancy and thankfully gave birth to her healthy first son.

Amy and Michael then completed their family when they welcomed their second son, Glenn, into the world in July 2022.

And now, baby Glenn has hit a great milestone as his parents celebrate him turning six months old.

1000-lb Sisters personality Amy Slaton celebrates baby Glenn turning six months old

On her Instagram, Amy keeps her fans and followers up to date about what is going on in the lives of herself and her family of four.

In a recent post, Amy shared a sweet carousel of photos featuring little Glenn, indicating that he had hit a great milestone.

The first snap had Glenn lying on the bed in an adorable all-grey outfit, including a perfectly matching grey knit hat.

On top of his belly was a small wooden pendant that read, “six months.”

The next two pictures were close-up shots of the little guy’s face.

In the last snap, followers got to read Glenn’s shirt while he smiled at the camera.

Amy gushed in the post’s caption, “Few days late but y’all my baby boy is 6 months. I just can’t.”

“How is he already 6 mo. This boy so smart he hit every milestone and some. Right now he is working on crawling he can get his knee up right then he leap. Or army crawls,” the mom of two concluded the sentimental post.

When does 1000-lb Sisters Season 4 premiere?

Fans of the hit TLC show are eagerly awaiting the return of the Slaton sisters.

Following Season 3, the future of the show was up in the air as Amy indicated she wasn’t sure if she wanted to keep devoting time to the show instead of focusing on her family.

However, it seems she’s had a change of heart, and Season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters is set to premiere later this month.

The new season will continue to follow the sisters and their other family members, including fan-favorite brother, Chris.

Tammy has been prioritizing her well-being, and the new season will catch up with her as she navigates rehab and continued weight loss struggles.

Though plenty has changed for the Slaton family since the show began, their story isn’t over yet.

1000-Lb Sisters premieres Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9/8c on TLC.