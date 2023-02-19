1000-Lb Sisters: Tammy Slaton released from rehab after huge weight loss

Tammy Slaton is ready to start the next chapter of her life as a much healthier version of herself.

Fans of 1000-Lb Sisters have watched the reality star struggle with her weight over the years. However, recently Tammy has made efforts to change her life, starting with her health.

To help control her excessive eating habits, Tammy entered a rehab facility where she’s lived for the past year.

While there, Tammy worked with counselors, therapists, and dieticians to do what was necessary for her to be approved for bariatric surgery.

After reaching over 700 pounds, Tammy followed a strict meal plan and exercise routine and lost nearly 150 pounds on her own.

Now, after undergoing weight loss surgery and shedding nearly half her body weight, Tammy has been released from rehab and will continue her weight loss journey at home with the help of her loved ones.

The Sun has reported that a source close to Tammy has confirmed she is no longer a resident at the rehab facility she called home for over a year.

According to the source, Tammy is back in her hometown in Kentucky and is adjusting to her new normal. After losing over 300 pounds, Tammy can now walk further distances, fit into the front seat of a vehicle, and stand on her own for longer periods of time.

It’s also been revealed that Tammy is now sober and no longer smokes or uses a vape. Prior to her admission into rehab, she admitted to over-drinking, going through at least eight bottles of alcohol a week.

Tammy was also smoking excessively, which created problems with her lungs. At one point, she had a medical emergency where she stopped breathing and was rushed to the emergency room.

Now that she’s home, Tammy is no longer participating in those activities and is focused on reaching her goal weight and leading a healthy lifestyle.

Tammy Slaton’s husband remains in rehab

At the end of 2022, Tammy revealed she had become a wife after marrying Caleb Willingham. The two met in rehab and quickly fell in love. Caleb proposed just after Halloween, and weeks later, they married in a small ceremony in Ohio.

Caleb also struggles with his weight and has chosen to remain in rehab despite his wife’s release. Although they are temporarily separated, Tammy is fully supportive of her husband and wants him to stay in rehab for as long as he needs.

According to The Sun, Caleb plans to transfer to a facility in Kentucky to be closer to Tammy. Eventually, the two plan to get their own place and enjoy their lives together as a married couple.

1000-Lb Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and streaming on Discovery+.