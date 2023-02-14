1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton hits huge milestone

Tammy Slaton has reached a serious weight loss goal this season on 1000-Lb Sisters.

The normally stubborn and pessimistic sibling on the show met her goal weight to receive weight loss surgery.

Tammy appeared proud of herself at her rehab weigh-in with the nursing staff and her sisters Amanda and Misty cheering her on. She should be proud because, for the first time, she can say she met the challenge of losing weight, and she will be joining her brother Chris and sisters Amy and Amanda, who have also lost a ton of weight with bariatric surgery.

Tammy weighed 649 pounds before entering a rehabilitation center to kick her habit of overeating. She weighed 534 pounds at the latest weigh-in on the show, losing a staggering 115 pounds so far on the show.

Tammy has struggled to lose the weight she needed to lose to get Bariatric Surgery. Her weight has fluctuated over the years and at one point reached 665 pounds.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tammy’s health suffered when she left rehab last year instead of finishing the program. Tammy spent time on life-support and underwent a tracheotomy procedure to help her breathe.

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton had a life-threatening health scare last year

The 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton not only struggled with her weight but her health last year when she was hospitalized in the ICU and fought for her life on a ventilator in a medically induced coma.

At the end of last season, viewers learned that Tammy took a turn for the worse after her brother, Chris, dropped her off at the rehab in Ohio. Her lungs gave up, and doctors didn’t have a good prognosis for the family.

Her sister Amanda told viewers, “They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up and like her body is shutting down, so at this point, you know, we’re facing making funeral arrangements for my little sister.”

Tammy had to undergo a tracheotomy to assist her breathing before returning to rehab. The spunky and stubborn sister didn’t give up, and the wake-up call was answered this week because Tammy has been rocking the weight-loss challenge, determined to get her life back.

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton gets married in rehab

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is now Mrs. Tammy Willingham after she married her fiance Caleb Willingham while undergoing therapy in rehab. The two met in their struggle to overcome food addiction and married in an intimate ceremony with family and friends last November 2022.

Tammy told E! News, “There was so much love in the room. I’m thankful that so many family members and our family from the rehab were able to come.”

Their wedding bliss will be shared with fans in an upcoming episode this season.

Tammy says she hasn’t felt this good in a long time, she’s got more energy, and she’s now living her life to the fullest. We’re living for Tammy in love. It’s great to see her glow up on-screen, and Season 4 is shaping up to be the best season for the sisters!

1000-Lb Sisters airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC and streams on Discovery+.