90 Day Fiance superfan Chrissy Teigen reacts to Natalie and Mike’s abrupt split

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance has been as dramatic as fans had hoped. And while many of the featured couples bring their own excitement to the table, returning couple Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva have far exceeded expectations in the drama department– and Chrissy Teigen seems to agree.

In this current season, Mike and Natalie faced a new obstacle as she received approval for her K-1 visa and moved to America to begin her life with Mike. The couple has been unable to establish any real trust, and their language barrier made little disagreements almost unbearable.

The tension between them didn’t seem to ease, even as their wedding date crept closer and closer. And, on their wedding day, Mike ultimately called off their wedding, forcing Natalie to pack her bags and head back to Ukraine.

To add insult to injury, as Natalie packed up and left Mike’s home, he asked her to return the engagement ring. She refused.

Chrissy Teigen tweets her shock about Mike and Natalie’s break up

The Season 8 trailers, which were released prior to the season premiere, showed Natalie crying about her last day in America, so it was obvious that something was going to happen between them. But, fans were shocked at how it all unfolded.

Captured by News Week, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to express her surprise.

“Last night’s 90 days oh my godddd. ‘No I not give ring back! I want to remember how miserable you make me’ jaosksjzjshjsosozushsb it was the crab cake scones,” she wrote.

Was this the end of Mike and Natalie?

Natalie and Mike were first featured in Season 7 of the show, and while they both seemed to be looking for a life partner, it was clear that there were deep cracks in their relationship. One of the most glaring differences was in their personal set of beliefs.

Mike was a self-proclaimed atheist who believed more in aliens than he did in any deity. Natalie, however, was religious and her faith was unwavering. Throughout their first round on the show, Natalie did her best to bring Mike over to the more religious side and even managed to persuade him to attend a church at one point. However, Mike wasn’t buying her religion and informed her that it just wasn’t for him.

Naturally, this caused major conflict for the couple since Natalie was looking to have children sooner than later, and she wanted to raise their children in a religious household.

Given that there has been conflict in their relationship since the beginning, and coupled with the fact that Mike has continued to seem uncertain about their relationship, their breakup may not have been all that surprising.

Although Season 8 has watched the demise of their relationship, fans know that Mike and Natalie did end up getting married in the end.

However, it didn’t last long, and less than a year later the couple has reportedly called it quits.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.