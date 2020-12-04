90 Day Fiance: Mike and Natalie at odds again just one day before their wedding

A new season of 90 Day Fiance is set to begin in early December, and fans will see the return of some familiar faces.

RELATED Gallery

Among them will be Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist from Season 7.

And in the new sneak peek it seems that their storyline will follow the same course of drama.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Natalie threatens to leave America one day before her wedding to Mike

In a sneak peek shared by Us Weekly for the upcoming Season 8, Natalie is seen packing her bags while crying.

“I will fly to Europe and from then I will figure out how I get home, I don’t know honestly yet how,” she cries as she folds her clothes.

She also expresses her concerns about traveling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m feeling scared because it’s coronavirus,” she says. “And I have to f**king go through [the] airport and it’s f**king scary, and it’s not okay.”

Whatever conflict is happening between Natalie and Mike has clearly had such an impact on her that she feels there’s no other alternative that would allow her to stay in the country.

She also hints that she can no longer trust Mike.

“But I also think that [a] man who does this to me doesn’t love me. And this is my last day in America. Oh my God,” she cries.

The couple is seen further in the preview and it should surprise no one that they are arguing again.

“I don’t even think you like me,” Mike says to Natalie.

“Maybe I’m b***hy, but I’m not a cheater. And you know it,” she seemingly snaps back.

Differences in religious beliefs and continuous trust issues plagued their relationship in Season 7

During their time on Season 7 of the show, Mike traveled to Ukraine to spend time with Natalie and figure out if they were ready to take their relationship to the next level.

However, drama quickly ensued with the couple butting heads when it came to children, culture, and their religious beliefs.

When the couple discussed raising children, Natalie made it clear that she would prefer they be raised in the church, as she was. Mike, however, made no secret of the fact that he’s atheist and he doesn’t want to push religion on his children.

This difference caused a monumental meltdown for Natalie. She couldn’t imagine not raising her children within her own faith.

The couple argued again when Natalie accused Mike of being unfaithful to her. Fights surrounding infidelity seem to be a continuous argument in their relationship.

90 Day Fiance returns December 6 at 9/8c on TLC.