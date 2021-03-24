90 Day Fiance: Did Natalie ever give Mike the engagement ring back?

Did Natalie return the engagement ring to MIke? Pic credit: TLC

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance marked the end of Mike and Natalie, at least for now.

The on-again-off-again couple has been trying to make their relationship work since Season 7.

And while many thought they had called it quits for good, Season 8 told us a different story.

The pair still had many issues to work through, but when Natalie’s K-1 visa got approved she packed up and jetted off to the U.S to be with Mike.

It certainly wasn’t smooth sailing when the 35-year-old moved in with her fiance, but time was running out. The couple had to tie the knot before Natalie’s visa expired or she would be sent back to Ukraine.

So, after hashing out their issues in therapy the couple set a wedding date and all seemed well with the world.

That is until Mike decided to call off the wedding, and on the actual wedding day at that!

Mike asks Natalie to return his engagement ring

After the 90 Day Fiance star dropped the bomb on Natalie, the Ukrainian beauty was clearly devastated.

Mike didn’t really explain why he decided to call off the wedding and Natalie didn’t seem too clear on why he suddenly changed his mind either.

But with only three days left before her visa expired, there wasn’t much time to spend wondering.

Natalie had to immediately pack her bags and leave the country.

But Mike wasn’t done embarrassing his jilted fiance quite yet.

Thanks to their neighbor Tamara, a distraught Natalie was soon on her way to a motel.

However, they had to return to the house for Mike’s credit card and that’s when Mike asked Natalie to return the engagement ring.

She tearfully refused to do any such thing — and told Mike that she was keeping the ring because he was the one who broke off the engagement.

Did Natalie eventually return her engagement ring?

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance ended with a tearful Natalie speeding off in the car after Mike requested the ring back.

But inquiring minds want to know if she eventually complied with his request.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a recent photo on Instagram but her comment section was instantly bombarded with questions and comments about the latest episode.

And when one user remarked that she deserves to keep the engagement ring, Natalie made it known that that’s exactly what she did.

So, as it turns out Mike did not get the ring back, Natalie kept the piece of hardware for her pain and suffering.

Do you think Natalie should have returned the engagement ring to Mike?

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.