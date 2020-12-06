Mike and Natalie on 90 Day Fiance: Everything you need to know

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva are back to complete the K-1 visa process on the new season on 90 Day Fiance.

Last season, Mike took to Natalie’s hometown of Kyiv, Ukraine to visit Natalie while they awaited her K-1 visa approval. This time, it’s Natalie’s turn to adjust to Mike’s rustic lifestyle in America.

Mike and Natalie’s journey began last season

Living on a huge 27-acre tree farm, the only thing Mike was missing was a woman to share his life with. He had been married before, but the marriage ended in divorce after his wife left him for another woman.

After the separation, he dated a bit but it wasn’t until his best friend married a Ukrainian woman that he got his chance.

The two had a child and Mike was asked to be the Godfather of the newborn.

Then the couple asked the wife’s best friend, Natalie, to be the baby’s Godmother.

Although he was intimidated by her beauty and numerous degrees, Mike decided to text her on a whim.

They quickly bonded over their recent divorces and she invited him to visit her.

After the first trip, he was smitten and proposed to her in Paris 3 months later despite only sharing two weeks together in person.

While the K-1 visa process was delayed, he went to Kyiv to see if Natalie was really his match.

However, this is where the couple found out they disagreed on major topics such as religion and children.

While she ideally wanted to baptize her future husband, he would rather put his beliefs in ancient aliens and pyramids.

This lead to disagreements about how they would raise their future children. Natalie wanted to raise them with Christian values but Mike would rather not push religion on them.

Mike doesn’t look too happy about her K-1 visa approval

While most couples would be excited about their partner’s visa to get approved, Mike doesn’t look so happy.

He admits when he found out the news, he was overwhelmed with both good and bad feelings. Although they had been waiting a long time for this approval, he knows they have issues to get through.

One of these issues may be Mike’s infidelity as Natalie is heard this season saying, “Maybe I’m b****y, but I’m not a cheater and you know it.”

Earlier in the year news broke that Natalie and Mike tied the knot. Season 8 will document their K-1 visa process and the events that unfold before their wedding.

Do you think Mike and Natalie will make their relationship work in Washington?

90 Day Fiance returns December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.