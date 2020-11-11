Natalie and Mike return for Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Here’s what to expect

We spilled the exciting news earlier that a new season of 90 Day Fiance is just around the corner.

As a matter of fact, Season 8 of the hugely popular TLC show is set to premiere in a few weeks!

From the clips we’ve seen so far, the upcoming season will not disappoint.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

There will be lots of new love and tons of drama to keep fans thoroughly entertained, and there are some familiar faces that viewers will recognize.

Zied and Rebecca will return to the show, and so will Tarik and Hazel.

Another couple you may remember during their first stint on 90 Day Fiance is Mike and Natalie.

Mike and Natalie’s journey

Get ready to catch up with the couple who we last saw on Season 7.

Mike and Natalie first met through Mike’s friend who was married to a Ukrainian woman, and the couple asked the 90 Day Fiance alum to be the godfather to their child.

The godmother to the newborn was none other than Natalie. And once the Washington State native saw pictures of the Ukrainian beauty, the two soon started to chat online.

Mike soon flew to Ukraine to see Natalie in person and sparks flew.

The new couple met up once again, this time in the romantic city of Paris, and that’s all it took for Mike to propose at the Eiffel Tower. It all sounds like a fairytale, but their relationship certainly did not play out that way on 90 Day Fiance.

The TLC alums’ last trip to Ukraine in Season 7 was marred with constant arguments between the two. Their tumultuous relationship was spurred by clashes over lifestyle differences, religion, trust issues, and an obvious language barrier.

Now viewers will get to see what has transpired since the Season 7 cameras wrapped.

Mike and Natalie return to 90 Day Fiance

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance will pick up where we last saw 35-year-old Mike and Natalie.

Despite all the drama that ensued last year, their love for each other encouraged them to apply for the K-1 Visa.

Mike went to Natalie’s home country of Ukraine to stay with her as they wait for the completion of the K-1 visa process.

And things are moving fast as Natalie learns that she must move to the U.S. within 20 days of getting her documents.

Given how tense things have been between the couple, Mike is alarmed that everything is moving quickly.

He is unsure if they’ll be able to sort out all of their issues with only 90 days to commit to marriage.

We will see all this and so much more play out when the popular show returns to TV.

90 Day Fiance returns for Season 8 on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.