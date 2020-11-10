90 Day Fiance Season 8 trailer: Here’s what to expect when the TLC hit returns

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance has a premiere date and that is music to the ears of viewers who have been waiting for some exciting new content.

In a new super teaser shared by TLC on Tuesday, we get to meet all the new (and not so new) couples who are headed to our TV screens in less than a month.

It turns out that the newest season of 90 Day Fiance will bring back three couples familiar to fans of the franchise. Plus, we’ll also get to know four new couples and every single one of them looks to have some serious drama that could make or break their relationships.

Now, all seven couples are in a race against time, since all of them have just 90 Days from the time the K-1 visa holder lands on American soil to get married or go home.

Familiar 90 Day Fiance couples

The couples that 90 Day Fiance fans already know are Natalie and Mike, Rebecca and Zied, and Hazel and Tarik.

Even though all of these couples have been together for quite a while at this point, the super teaser makes it clear that all of them are in for a bumpy ride.

90 Day Fiance spoilers for Rebecca and Zied told us months ago that he has been living with her in Georgia since before the coronavirus pandemic shut down flights.

But now, we get to see how they almost didn’t get married as Zied tells Rebecca in the sneak peek that he has to marry her before Ramadan, which began on April 23 this year.

Natalie and Mike are still fighting even though she made it all the way to his farm in Sequim, Washington. Another 90 Day Fiance spoiler let fans know when she made her way to the Seattle airport several months ago. And now, we get to see how this couple may part on very bad terms… again.

As for Hazel and Tarik, they may have the least amount of drama out of all the returning cast members. We get to catch up with this Before the 90 Days couple when she makes her way to the US on a K-1 visa and brings her 8-year-old son with her.

The big drama for Hazel and Tarik is her bisexuality, something that doesn’t seem to bother either of them but that other people in their lives just can’t seem to understand or accept.

New 90 Day Fiance stars

The new couples are definitely bringing the drama too.

Brandon and Julia might be one of the most interesting, based on the super teaser. Brandon is a 27-year-old farmer from Dinwiddie, Virginia. Julia is a 26-year-old go-go dancer from Russia. Can this city girl and country guy come together for love? Not if his parents have their say.

Then there is Jovi, a 29-year-old bachelor from New Orleans that met and fell in love with 25-year-old Yara from Ukraine. Yara found out she was pregnant after only knowing Jovi for six months. He proposed and she accepted, but then, tragically, she miscarried. The loss only made their relationship stronger though, and now Jovi and Yara are trying to make their relationship work in the US.

Stephanie is a 52-year-old spa owner from Grand Rapids, Michigan who met 27-year-old Ryan from Belize on the beach when she was on vacation. The two had a great conversation, which led to Stephanie giving up the single life. The problem is, she doesn’t like how flirtatious Ryan is and the sneak peek makes it look like he may be using her for her money too.

Last but not least, there is Roseville, California’s Andrew, who decided he was ready to settle down and sought love via online dating. That’s where he met 28-year-old Amira from France. The two spent some time together in Las Vegas and decided to go through the K-1 visa process and bring her to America.

However, this couple has difficulty getting her on a plane as the coronavirus pandemic grounds flights and she may not make it before her K-1 visa expires.

Get ready for what looks to be a great season. We can’t wait to meet all the new 90 Day Fiance couples.

90 Day Fiance returns for Season 8 on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.