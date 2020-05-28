Dean Hashim admits feud with brother Tarik Myers in return to 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk star Dean Hashim is back! He appeared in 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined during a virtual segment.

Dean surprised show fans after rumors spread that he had been fired from 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk. He has not appeared on the show since December.

In the recent segment on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, he revealed he has not spoken to his brother and fellow cast member Tarik Myers in about six months.

Dean re-located to the Philippines after meeting a woman online

Dean now lives in Cebu, the Phillippines. He went to the Southeast Asian outpost after meeting Rigin, his girlfriend, online. Originally, Dean planned to visit her for 10 days, but he decided to stay long term.

Dean said the pair is living off his disabled veterans’ pension, stating that the money goes a lot further in the Phillippines than in America.

In the episode, Dean admitted that he believes Tarik doesn’t support how he has chosen to live. He didn’t approve of Dean going to the Phillippines and staying there with someone he met online.

Dean does believe that, at least so far, Tarik approves of Rigin. However, he just doesn’t like how the relationship happened to take hold.

Tarik added fuel to the rumors fire regarding Dean’s firing back in December. He wrote a cryptic Instagram message about family stabbing him in the back.

Many fans speculated the post was about Dean.

Rumors have been swirling for months

Fans believed Dean was fired after he made inappropriate comments about costar Tim Malcolm’s sexuality. Tarik denied that this was the case by going on social media and using the hashtag “#TimHadNothingToDoWithItAtAll.”

Apparently, Dean was not fired. After all, he appeared on the 90 Day Fiance special.

Besides that, he seems happy in the Phillippines as seen in the special and on Instagram. One of his latest posts is a smiling selfie.

He wrote on the post, “Ok y’all here’s a smile since my last pic was on some tough guy sh*t😅😅”

What’s your take on the Dean and Tarik feud? Many fans loved the brothers, who were often filmed together while making jokes.

Hopefully, those days are not over and the men will appear once again as a team on TLC. After all, this is hardly the first time siblings have fought and stopped talking for a while.

We sincerely hope that these two do make up, giving us reality television gold once again.

90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.