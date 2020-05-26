Tarik Myers reveals why he and Dean Hashim aren’t on Pillow Talk as brothers continue to feud

It has been several months since we’ve seen Tarik Myers and Dean Hashim on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk. Now, Tarik is speaking out about why their run ended and how his relationship with Dean fell apart.

For quite some time after the popular brothers stopped appearing on the show, angry 90 Day Fiance fans blamed Tim Malcolm, who famously feuded with Dean after calling him out for making jokes about his sexuality on the show.

It turns out that Tim had nothing to do with Tarik and Dean’s absence, which many didn’t believe even after he spoke out about it.

Now, we’re learning the truth from Tarik himself as he and Dean continue to feud over reality TV fame, women, and family drama.

Tarik Myers shares his side of the story

After staying mostly quiet, with the exception of a post back in December that seemed to be about Dean but did not name him, Tarik Myers is finally speaking up about why he and his brother have not been seen on Pillow Talk.

According to Tarik, it was Dean who quit the show. “He said I was copying him, and wouldn’t let him finish his ‘jokes,'” Tarik explained.

“Delusional. He said I was cutting HIM off,” he continued. “Imagine that. He said either they fire me or he quits. Who brought him into this? Me. EVERYONE including me were stunned and I asked to talk to him twice. He said no TWICE. They couldn’t believe he was being so childish.”

Tarik went on to explain that Dean blocked both him and his fiance Hazel Cagalitan on social media, a move that really hurt Hazel’s feelings. That’s when Tarik decided it was “middle finger time.”

Dean was also accused of claiming to be “the star” of the show, which is interesting because it was Tarik who brought him on Before the 90 Days in the first place when he traveled to the Philippines to meet Hazel.

“I’m getting this out of the way now bc I’m tired of hearing about it,” Tarik explained. “You heard it from the horse’s mouth now.”

Will we see Tarik and Dean again?

Now that we know why Tarik and Dean are no longer featured on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, it looks like they may never return to the show that made them so popular. However, we haven’t seen the last of them individually.

Dean Hashim recently updated 90 Day Fiance fans on his status on an episode of Self-Quarantined, letting everyone know that he is still in the Philippines with his girlfriend Rigin. He explained that he met her on an international dating site and the two are in love.

That’s right, the guy that claimed Tarik copied him met his own girlfriend the same exact way that Tarik did. And after criticizing his brother for heading across the continent to find love, Dean did exactly the same thing.

Maybe he will return to the screen again for his own season of 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.