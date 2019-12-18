Tim Malcolm takes aim at Dean Hashim over that ‘apology’ in angry rant

There is no love lost between Tim Malcolm and Dean Hashim, that’s not a secret for 90 Day Fiance fans.

And now, after what feels like the millionth time that Dean has mentioned his apology for comments made about the Before the 90 Days star on Pillow Talk, Tim has come out with guns blazing (pun intended.)

On Wednesday, after Dean’s latest appearance on The Domenick Nati Show, Tim Malcolm shared a video on his own Instagram account to set the record straight on the growing feud between himself and Dean and one thing is clear, Tim really wishes that Dean would just stop talking about him.

“I’m going to address something about Mr. f**kin Dean Hashim,” Tim began. “Dean, shut the f**k up!”

“Every f**kin’ day for the last couple days I’ve gotten online and all I see is Dean Hashim runnin’ his f**kin’ mouth about Tim Malcolm,” Tim ranted.

“You know what Dean, here is the truth. The powers that be, you know, because you and I have the same f**king boss at the end of the day, called me when you ran your f**king mouth and made transphobic comments, and I begged them not to fire your a**. I told them I was f**king fine, I didn’t need any disciplinary action. I told them I don’t wanna be a snitch. I wasn’t trying to get you in trouble and I asked them not to f**king fire you.”

Tim went on to explain that he did receive a call about what Dean said and that he was willing to let it all go and that they decided that he shouldn’t even respond. The problem is that Dean is still talking about it because Tim says that he is “butt hurt” that Tim chose to “take the high road” and not respond to the apology.

In the nearly two and a half minute rant, Tim blasted Dean, claiming that he keeps bringing up the apology and the drama with Tim Malcolm to keep himself relevant, both on Pillow Talk and with his comedy career.

Tim went on to tell Dean, “I did you a favor. Remember that. A favor because I could have pressed that issue a lot f**king more and I let it go. So if you’ve got something else to say, call me a-f**king-gain. But don’t keep running your mouth trying to get publicity for your stupid f**king comedy career. You’re not even funny.”

Tim Malcolm continued to call out Dean Hashim in the profanity-laced tirade taking aim at Dean, pointing out that it was more than just his appearance on Pillow Talk but that Dean continues to bring it up. You can see exactly what Tim had to say in the message below.

As for Dean Hashim, stay tuned because he has already responded.