90 Day Fiance Season 8 couples: First look at newest couples to join TLC hit

We have exciting news for 90 Day Fiance fans!

Season 8 is set to premiere in December with lots of new couples and some familiar faces returning to the show.

As you know, 90 Day Fiance is the first show that kicked the 90 Day franchise, which now has several spinoffs to include 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk and a few others.

Now, however, TLC is taking us back to where it all started, showcasing US couples with their long-distance loves.

Once the foreigners land on US soil, they only have 90 days to tie the knot before their K-1 visa expires and they have to head back to their respective countries.

It will be nothing short of exciting to see how this new crop of reality TV personalities will manage when the show returns.

Returning couples include Tarik and Hazel, Zied and Rebecca as well as Mike and Natalie. Viewers will get to see how their relationship has progressed since we last saw them.

But, now let’s get to know the new additions.

Brandon and Julia

One couple you will get to know is 27-year old Brandon who hails from Dinwiddie, VA and his Russian fiance Julia.

They were introduced by Brandon’s friend, who saw Julia dancing in a go-go club and decided to video chat Brandon so the two could meet virtually.

“After only five months and one meeting in person, they met up for a second time in Iceland and Brandon proposed. Now they are getting ready for Julia to move to the U.S., but after all of the money he has spent on the relationship so far, the couple will need to live with his parents for a little while so that they can save up and eventually find a place of their own.”

Yara and Jovi

Another new couple to be featured is 25 year-old Ukrainian Yara and her American beau, Jovi, who is 29 years old and lives in New Orleans.

The two matched on a dating app and had an instant connection. But only six months into their relationship, the couple found out that they were expecting a child. Jovi then proposed and they filed for the K-1 visa but the couple was heartbroken after Yara suffered a miscarriage.

“Now Yara is getting ready to move stateside, but Jovi’s mother wonders if she’ll be able to fit in with his wild outdoor lifestyle and his friends wonder if he’s serious about giving up the bachelor life.”

Stephanie and Ryan

There is a 25-year age difference between U.S. citizen Stephanie, who is 52 years old and her 27-year-old boyfriend Ryan, who is from Belize.

The Grand Rapids, MI native is a businesswoman who met Ryan while on vacation in his home country.

“Stephanie spoils Ryan with gifts and supports him and his family with their rent, however, they bicker over his flirtatious tendencies but Ryan believes he’s not doing anything wrong while Stephanie becomes jealous.”

When their relationship plays out on 90 Day Fiance, we’ll see how Stephanie’s family and friends really feel about her young beau.

Andrew and Amira

Andrew is 32 years old and lives in Roseville, CA while his fiance Amira is 28 years old and lives in France.

After wanting to settle down and start a family, Andrew went looking for love on a dating site, which is where he met Amira.

“They both felt an instant connection and made plans to meet for a romantic week in Las Vegas, where Andrew proposed. Afterwards, they filed for the K-1 Visa and got approved, but find that they must go to great lengths getting Amira into the U.S. during Covid-19 before their visa expires.”

We’ll get to learn a lot more about these new batch of hopefuls when Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance begins in just a few short weeks.

90 Day Fiance Season 8 premieres Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.