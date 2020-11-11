Rebecca and Zied return for Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Here’s what to expect

One of our favorite couples is returning to the 90 Day franchise for the highly anticipated Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance!

We first met Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi on franchise spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and it’s only natural they continue to tell their story as Zied arrives in the US to start the K-1 visa process.

The upcoming season premieres later this year and viewers will get to see how their journey continued since their last appearance.

Although they’ve had their doubters, they’ve kept viewers intrigued with their 20-year age difference.

Zied has been living in the US

Zied and Rebecca clashed over cultural differences when she traveled to his home country of Tunisia to meet him for the first time.

From her relationship with a woman to her technically being still legally married, Rebecca had a lot to come clean about to her partner.

His family didn’t accept that she was married before, much less if they were to find out she was still legally bound to another man.

However, Zied has accepted her as she is, and the two continue to prove the haters wrong.

While the couple hadn’t confirmed signing on for the new season until recently, 90 Day Fiance spoilers told us months ago that Zied was already in the US prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns.

In the typical 90 Day fashion, viewers will get to see the bumps in their K-1 visa process amidst a global pandemic.

Not only were they working against COVID, but a new teaser clip shows the added pressure of having to marry before Ramadan.

When does Season 8 premiere?

It seems as if things have changed because Season 8 shows Zied with an entirely different stance on tattoos.

Zied hated that Rebecca got a lot of attention because of the tattoos that draped her body. It seems like Zied wants some of this attention as he debuts his own new ink this season.

However, to his defense, too much attention in his country could be dangerous, and he was ultimately trying to protect his girlfriend.

Along with Rebecca and Zied, Season 8 will feature OG couples Tarik and Hazel and Mike and Natalie back to continue where their stories left off.

The new season will also bring four brand new couples for fans to meet.

Will you be tuning in for season 8?!

90 Day Fiance returns for Season 8 on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.