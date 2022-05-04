90 Day Fiance fans catch Darcey Silva’s latest filter faux pas

Darcey Silva made an error with a recent filter that 90 Day Fiance caught and called out. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey fans know by now that Darcey Silva is a filter queen who perpetually edits the selfie content she puts on her social media.

Well, a recent filter faux pas was highlighted by a 90 Day fan page on Instagram. Darcey was caught taking an already heavily filtered selfie and reediting it with an even heavier filter over it.

90 Day Fiance fans got to know Darcey as she navigated her love life with foreign men during Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days. Darcey herself, and her dynamic with her twin sister Stacey, was so popular that the Silva twins got their own spinoff.

Darcey & Stacey has had three successful seasons already.

Darcey Silva’s latest filter faux pas was called out by 90 Day Fiance viewers

Darcey recently shared a digitally enhanced selfie on her Instagram page where her skin looked abnormally smooth and her features were extra chiseled.

What Darcey then did, was take that selfie and edit it even more by putting an obvious filter over it. The new filter came off to viewers as ridiculous.

Besides her skin in the photo being unrealistically enhanced to almost look like a drawing in the new photo, Darcey’s lips were now red, she had smokey eyes, the pillow behind her had the Louis Vuitton logo all over it, and her chest was now covered in fishnet.

The faux pas was called out by a fan page on Instagram that shared a side-by-side comparison of the two selfies put out by Darcey.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Above the images they wrote, “Every time I see pictures of Darcey vs the (still filtered) original, it reminds me of those ‘can you spot the differences?’ pictures from childhood.”

What is Darcey Silva’s relationship status?

In Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers saw Darcey accept Georgi’s proposal for the second time at the end of the season. However, Darcey announced while the Tell All was airing that she and Georgi were over.

At the Tell All itself, signs of trouble between Darcey and Georgi were very apparent.

Since then, it appears as though Darcey has moved down to Miami with Stacey and Florian, which is also where Georgi happens to be living now. With several coincidences adding up, it is possible that Darcey and Georgi are back in a relationship but keeping it under wraps.

Darcey has deleted any trace of Georgi off her Instagram but she does still follow him.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.