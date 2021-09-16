90 Day Fiance fans are roasting Darcey Silva’s latest filter faux pas

Darcey’s recent filtered pictures sent 90 Day Fiance critics into shock. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance filter queen has struck again. Darcey Silva posted a few pictures onto her Instagram stories that may go beyond anything she’s ever posted before filter-wise.

The photos were originally posted to the Instagram account @darceyandstacey_thenextlevel_ and then reposted by Darcey. One shocked fan page who saw the post addressed it and gave their own assessment.

Another interesting point about the highly edited photos that Darcey shared was the fact that they all had strange emotive quotes to accompany each one.

Darcey Silva shared highly filtered photos that shocked 90 Day Fiance fans who think she has gone too far

Being that Darcey Silva is well-known to be one of the biggest 90 Day Fiance cast members who overuse filters, fans are used to seeing a different version of Darcey on social media than they do on TV.

Her latest photos have taken that title a step further and viewers were also taken aback by the quotes on the photos that seem to contradict Darcey’s life and attitudes completely.

One of the quotes read, “You are perfect exactly as you are, with all your flaws and problems, there’s no need to change anything, all you need to change is to remove the thought that you have to change.”

Darcey reposted the highly stylized photos from another page that she may or may not have any control over. Onlookers took the post as coming from Darcey it seems because, at the very least, she is promoting herself looking like that with the strange life mottos attached.

Darcey shared an extremely filtered picture. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

@mommysaysbdwrds, a 90 Day fan page, reposted the photos from Darcey’s story and added the caption, “Currently dying. Wtf is this nonsense?!”

The comments on the post were even more savage with one person claiming Darcey needs an intervention while another person referred to the quotes with the post as they said, “This is the least self-aware post I have ever seen.”

Another critic took aim at the filtered photo with the quotes. They remarked, “‘You are perfect as you are, with all your flaws’. This coming from Darcey!?”

Someone else wrote, “Wait a damn minute. She is actually telling people that they don’t have to change a thing about themselves, but she is 84% plastic. Can she spell hypocrite???”

People who saw Darcey’s photos weighed in on them. Pic credit: @mommysaysbdwrds/Instagram

Darcey & Stacey fans are concerned by how much the Silva twins have changed their physical appearance

Darcey’s fans and critics alike are concerned about her mental and physical well-being after undergoing a total plastic makeover in Turkey.

They fear that she has gone too far and won’t stop with the procedures. They want her to know that it is all unnecessary and that she was beautiful before.

Darcey has followers that stick up for her in the comments on her photos just as much as she has haters.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.