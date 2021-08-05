8 90 Day Fiance cast members that overuse filters on social media

There are several 90 Day Fiance cast members who are known for their outlandish over usage of filters on social media. Pic credit: TLC

The filter queens of 90 Day Fiance stick out from the pack just by the sheer and intense difference between what viewers see on TV and what they present on social media.

These ladies use filters to hide their imperfections, signs of aging, to make more chiseled features, and to create more eye-catching photos, but they take it to the extreme.

Many of them have had plastic surgery in real life, some more than others, but even so, they still feel the need to ramp up their looks with the use of digital enhancements.

While these cast members may not have as much control over the way they look on the show as they’d like, they do have total control over the way they present themselves online.

This group of eight are the ones that have taken photo editing too far and are almost known for their off-camera filter faces as much as they are for the content they’ve produced on the show.

While all these women are beautiful on their own and without filters, this list will provide you with that viewers saw on their televisions versus a shot from their Instagrams.

1. Rebecca Parrot

Rebecca famously used filters when she met Zied online and still carries her love of them. Pic credit: TLC

Rebecca admitted to her intense usage of filters and was even worried when she met her now-husband Zied for the first time in Tunisia because he had never seen what she actually looked like. Zied notably was wearing a shirt with Rebecca’s filtered face on it when he picked her up from the airport.

Zied didn’t seem to mind the way she looked in reality versus on camera and the pair have had a happy, albeit at times dramatic, relationship ever since.

These days, Rebecca has started to go easier on the filters and more heavy on the makeup and cosmetic procedures. Her difference in appearance from the episodes to her social media is major.

2. Darcey and Stacey Silva

Darcey and Stacey are actually known for their heavy filter and editing usage in the 90 Day Fiance community. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey and Stacey are the pinnacles of extremely overdone pictures. Most of their pictures are so edited and distorted that it doesn’t look anything like them anymore.

The Silva twins are also known to get many plastic surgeries regularly, which makes their case hybrid. Hybrid in the way that they morph together their usage of filters and extreme editing tactics with their cosmetic enhancements.

On social media, the twins get called out in almost every picture they post for the unnecessary editing they do. It is very rare to find an unfiltered photo of Stacey or Darcey but they do exist.

3. Natalie Mordovtseva

Natalie sometimes does strange edits and enhancements in an effort to improve her image on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Since Natalie has found fame on 90 Day Fiance, she has seriously ramped up her filter game.

Natalie’s editing style tends to be a bit off, however, and she often gets comments that she makes herself look too intense and scary with her filters and editing. She tries to make her photos edgier and give herself a more pronounced look.

Natalie does post minimally filtered photos on occasion which gives her followers an idea of how much she filters her other photos.

Natalie is another cast member who has dabbled in plastic surgery more recently, but what is more notable is her use of filters on Instagram to sharpen her look.

4. Larissa Lima

Larissa’s mix of plastic surgery and filters is quite noticeable all over her social media. Pic credit: TLC

These days, Larissa has turned into another hybrid filter queen. She has tons of plastic surgery and also uses filters in her online persona. Unlike Darcey and Stacey, however, Larissa lays off the major face distortions that totally skew her appearance.

Still, the lines have become fairly blurred between what is real Larissa, and what is filtered Larissa, but pictures of her when she first came to America paint a better idea of how she overuses filters now.

Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa’s over-the-top personality is aligned with the style with which she edits her photos. She makes the assets that she paid for very noticeable while adding a dramatically smooth effect to the rest of her.

5. Brittany Banks

Brittany’s very revealing posts on Instagram highlight her usage of photo editing. Pic credit: TLC

The way Brittany looked on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and The Single Life is nothing like she presents on social media.

While Brittany has had work done as well, she relies heavily on filters in Instagram posts to make herself look much different and for her physical assets to stand out.

Brittany has many revealing posts that leave little to the imagination, and fans and critics know that the online Brittany is not what you are going to get in person.

Between over-the-top contouring, epic image brightness, and making her signature long and heavy eyelashes look better, it is apparent that her photos take a lot of editing work before she posts them.

6. Angela Deem

Angela’s transformations have also entered her into the realm of extreme filter usage on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Angela’s recent weight loss and plastic surgeries have sent her off the deep end with the help she had given to her looks, to the point where she has become a notable digital photo enhancer.

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers have known Angela to be very overweight and a heavy smoker who has looked her age (or older) for the majority of her time in the franchise up until this season of Happily Ever After?.

Angela had weight loss surgery, a breast reduction, lip fillers, and possibly a neck and facelift, which has completely transformed her body and face. The transformation continues, however, with her use of filters to boost the way she portrays herself online even more.

These days Angela filters her face immensely in photos to clear her wrinkles, give her skin a healthy glow, and slim down her features, but she often forgets to filter her neck and chest area.

7. Jess Caroline

Jess has more recently gotten into editing and stylizing her photos as a result of her 90 Day fame and foray into OnlyFans. Pic credit: TLC

Since appearing on Happily Ever After? with Colt, Jess has gone through a lot of changes which are apparent on her social media where she uses a lot of filters.

Since launching OnlyFans, Jess has tried to change her appearance on social media and it is obvious in the way she uses filters. Almost every photo Jess has on her Instagram has been heavily altered, but she does have some low-filtered pictures on there for comparison.

She tends to use filters that make her eyes bigger, adds eyelashes, whiten her teeth, and smooth out skin imperfections which tend to take away from what she actually looks like.

8. Laura Jallali

Laura shamelessly loves her filters and her usage of them is well documented on the show. Pic credit: TLC

Laura has been called out as a catfish because of the way she portrays herself in photos versus what she looks like in person. Aladin Jallali, her ex-husband from The Other Way, even said what he got was not what was shown to him when they were getting to know each other online.

Regardless of the hate she receives, Laura has admitted that she loves her filters and isn’t ashamed to use them. She thinks that it’s brave enough to be on social media in the first place after being in the public eye so why not try to make yourself look the way you want to if you can’t in real life.

Laura still posts heavily altered photos of herself on Instagram and responds brazenly to her critics who think she’s being ridiculous and fake.

There is one honorable mention for 90 Day Fiance men who overuse filters, Andrew Kenton

Andrew’s 90 Day Fiance physical persona is way different than what he presents on his Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

Andrew Kenton is the only man from 90 Day Fiance that uses filters to the degree that some of his fellow female cast members do.

The men of 90 Day Fiance are not known to use filters on Instagram nearly as much, if at all, as the women are because it is rare to see a heavy filter on their pages.

This rule does not apply to Andrew Kenton who regularly enjoys posting edited selfies. Portrait mode and carefully chosen angles to make his hair the focal point of the shot are abundant throughout his profile.

The soft, digitally enhanced photos that Andrew posts are a far cry from the Average Joe look he has going on on the show.