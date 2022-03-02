Here’s everything we know about Darcey Silva’s split from Georgi Rusev

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev are officially over and there are many details behind it. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey fans can either celebrate or feel saddened because Darcey Silva announced that she and Georgi have officially split.

During the Tell All for Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey defended Georgi against his bad behavior and her family’s resentment over the way he treats her only to go on record that they called off their engagement for the second time.

There are more points to consider when looking into Darcey and Georgi’s breakup.

Here are the details of Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev’s split

It became clear during Part 1 of the Darcey & Stacey Tell All that Darcey’s twin Stacey and her husband Florian were over Georgi’s unsupportive behavior towards Darcey including not being there at the Tell All.

Darcey’s father expressed his disgust over the way Georgi spoke to Darcey when she had him on the phone, and his angry rant at Darcey and Georgi when they announced their engagement also spoke volumes.

Darcey’s daughters also seemed less than amused by the continued drama of their mother’s relationship with Georgi.

Darcey herself looked exhausted by the topic of her relationship with Georgi and admitted that she didn’t think Georgi was in love with her sometimes.

Darcey explained in an interview, “It was a decision that I made personally for myself, for my daughters, and I took a stand because I felt like the relationship wasn’t moving in the right direction, from that point of being engaged, which happened in the summer, mind you, the Tell All was in wintertime.”

She continued, “So there had been some time, and communication still wasn’t going well, there was a lot of things that just weren’t where they should have been. And I take accountability where I do, but I just felt like for me, I needed to walk away. And once it left my mind, my body followed. And I hit my limit with him.”

A 90 Day Fiance fan page relayed the news of the split to Darcey & Stacey fans.

Darcey & Stacey fans react to Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev’s breakup

The comments section of the fan page’s post announcing Darcey and Georgi’s breakup was filled with concerned and opinionated 90 Day fans.

A top comment read, “Darcey has a good heart and this guy was really taking advantage of her. The right person will come along at the right time.”

While another popular remark stated, “Darcey has years of therapy to do before she can find her mate. She also has to set hard boundaries with her people, primarily Stacey.”

Someone else noted, “She needs to take a break from men and enjoy life. Stop letting these dudes slide into her DMs.”

There was also a fan who brought up the recent allegation from Aaron Carter that his ex-girlfriend Melanie Martin cheated on him with Georgi.

They poked, “Didn’t Aaron Carter say his ex was talking to him? Makes so much sense now. Yet I don’t know how much I can believe from him.”

Part 2 of the Darcey & Stacey Tell All airs on Monday, March 7 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.