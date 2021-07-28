Darcey and Stacey: Is Darcey Silva enabling Georgi Rusev financially and is he taking advantage?

Georgi has not been contributing to the finances in his relationship and Darcey’s family feels like she is enabling him and that he’s taking advantage. Pic credit: TLC

Georgi Rusev’s lack of drive to contribute financially in his relationship with Darcey Silva has not gone unnoticed by Stacey and the Silva twins’ dad Mike. They are both very suspicious of Georgi’s motives with Darcey based on the behavior they’ve seen from him.

On the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey agreed to let her dad talk to Georgi about some financially peculiar things that have come up that have also been a concern for Stacey and Darcey herself.

Georgi Rusev’s behavior around money is rubbing Darcey Silva and her family the wrong way

According to Darcey, Georgi has not contributed monetarily to their relationship. Georgi says he has tried to give Darcey money and she probably just forgot that he did. Either way, Georgi does not have a job or a desire to get one. Granted, the coronavirus pandemic is going on and Georgi was previously a masseuse.

Mike says that he doesn’t hear the same ambition from Georgi that he did from Florian and is disturbed that Georgi is not contributing and throwing everything back on Darcey.

Mike finds it concerning that Darcey is funding the relationship and thinks Darcey has made it too easy for Georgi. Mike also told Darcey he thinks she is enabling him and Darcey said that’s not what she’s trying to do. The conclusion Mike came to was for Darcey to not be so giving.

Darcey admitted that Georgi is comfortable and that he’s hard to motivate, but she blamed the pandemic for his lack of contributions.

Stacey thinks Georgi has a sense of entitlement and is troubled by how easily he can get Darcey to buy him things.

When speaking with Mike alone about the financial situation, Georgi said he feels uncomfortable relying on Darcey’s money and wants to provide for her and help her.

However, he went on the say, “Everything with time.”

Mike claims to see right through Georgi and thinks he’s taking advantage of Darcey. Pic credit: TLC

There will be a lot of chaos on Darcey & Stacey this season

As Darcey and her family’s continued mistrust for Georgi grows, tensions will come to a head. Next episode, Darcey and Georgi will travel to D.C. with Stacey and Florian to wrap up Gerogi’s apartment.

As they sit down to get to know Georgi’s friends, however, a verbal argument will ensue over who has been sacrificing the most in Darcey and Georgi’s relationship and the argument will get out of hand.

Stacey and Florian’s journey to have a child together despite Stacey’s age will also be brought up this season. Stacey wants to use IVF and Florian insists that they get pregnant naturally or not at all.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.