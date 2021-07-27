Darcey & Stacey are working on their look on Season 2. Pic credit: TLC

In Episode 2 of Darcey & Stacey doubt was swirling in the minds of the Silva twins as they are both unsure of different aspects of their relationships.

While trust and financial support are the central issues for Darcey and Georgi, fertility and differing personal views are causing strife between Stacey and Florian.

The support Darcey and Stacey have from their family was also a major theme in this episode.

Progress was made in some aspects for the Silva twins on Darcey & Stacey

Darcey and Stacey showed their natural hair while they were at the salon, revealing short, damaged, and greying locks underneath their wigs. They were able to transform their hair with the help of bleach and extensions, but not before putting sage smoke and prayer over their fake long hair strands.

After Stacey brought up her suspicions of Georgi having mal intentions with Darcey to their father Mike, he addressed it with Darcey while Stacey was present and Mike agreed to talk to Georgi about it.

The awkward conversation between Georgi and Mike ended with Mike feeling like Georgi wasn’t being genuine after his recounting of events was different than Darcey’s. Specifically, the issue of Darcey finding $1400 tucked away in a sock.

Mike had a serious talked with Georgi where he tried to read his intentions with Darcey. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey’s daughters Aniko and Aspen saw Darcey and Georgi’s apartment for the first time. They will be staying sometimes. The teenage girls said they really dislike their mom’s ex-boyfriends but don’t know enough about Georgi to form an opinion.

Stacey and Florian also discussed their desire to have a child together. Florian does not want Stacey to see a doctor or get IVF because he wants pregnancy to happen naturally for religious reasons.

While Stacey wants to respect Florian’s wishes, she still wants to see a doctor since she is not getting any younger.

There are some explosive moments to come next episode on Darcey & Stacey

Next episode, Darcey and Stacey will travel to Washington D.C. with Georgi and Florian to move Georgi completely out of his house over there. Darcey made it clear that she wants to come with him on the trip so she can have a further glimpse into his personal life because she thinks he is too mysterious.

When the four of them meet up with Georgi’s D.C. friends, a heated exchange will occur after Darcey shares that she feels like Georgi is taking advantage of her.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey are on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.