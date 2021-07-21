Darcey & Stacey: Stacey thinks that Georgi has bad intentions with Darcey, setting the stage for future drama

Stacey shared her concerns about Georgi’s behavior towards Darcey and behind her back. Pic credit: TLC

Some of Georgi’s behavior has rubbed Stacey the wrong way and she voiced her concerns during the premiere episode of Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey.

Stacey feels that Georgi is not in a relationship with Darcey for the right reasons and evidenced some of the conduct that she’s seen first hand and heard about second-hand from Darcey.

While Darcey and Stacey were catching up with their two best friends, Stacey brought up something odd that Darcey found regarding Georgi hiding cash. Later, in a private interview, Stacey divulged another incident that she thought showed Georgi’s true colors.

The major red flags that Stacey has not held back from sharing could set the stage for intense drama between her and Georgi this season, which will no doubt affect Darcey’s relationship with Georgi as well.

Stacey Silva explained some concerning traits she’s seen from Georgi Rusev

Stacey brought up to her and Darcey’s friends that Darcey told her she found $1400 tucked away in a sock at the back of one of Georgi’s drawers.

Their friends were shocked and insisted that Darcey needs to get to bottom of that because hiding money away from her is suspect behavior.

During the private interview Stacey gave, she also communicated that she went shopping with Darcey and Georgi on her birthday and she was troubled by what she saw from Georgi.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the store was only letting two people in at a time, and instead of asking Stacey if she wanted to go in with Darcey since it was her birthday, he just went in with her and Stacey had to wait outside in the cold.

More fuel was thrown on the fire when Stacey said Georgi threw a fit in the store until Darcey relented and bought him a fur coat, which he then flexed on social media.

Georgi showed off an expensive fur coat that Darcey bought for him. Pic credit: TLC

Stacey thinks her sister is getting taken advantage of and that Georgi does not have true motivations for being with Darcey.

Stacey Silva’s concerns about Georgi Rusev will be voiced to his face on Darcey & Stacey this season

In the trailer for this season of Darcey & Stacey, it looks like some of the apprehensions voiced by Stacey will end up making their way in front of Georgi.

A verbal argument will be started by Stacey about her disliking of Georgi’s apparent mal intentions with Darcey, which will cause a fight between them and between Darcey and Georgi.

Viewers will have to watch the rest of this season to find out more of the truths that will come out.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey are on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.