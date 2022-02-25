Darcey & Stacey spoiler: Georgi Rusev no-shows the Tell-All, cusses at Darcey via video chat

Georgi Rusev no-showed at the Darcey & Stacey Tell-All and cussed at Darcey over a video chat. Pic credit: TLC

In a clip from Monday’s Darcey & Stacey Tell-All, Darcey Silva revealed that her fiance, Georgi Rusev, decided not to attend but later joined via video chat, where he cussed her out.

Host Shaun Robinson started the clip by asking Darcey about Georgi’s attendance for the Tell-All.

“Darcey, I’ve gotta ask you… um, I understand that Georgi may or may not be here. What’s going on?”

Darcey Silva says Georgi Rusev skipped Darcey & Stacey Tell-All to study

Darcey explained, “Georgi’s a little apprehensive about coming to the Tell-All today. And he wants to go into real estate, so he’s taking classes three days a week to get his license. So you know, today he will be studying for that.”

When Shaun pointed out that the Tell-All was a big moment for Darcey and her twin sister Stacey, Darcey said that Georgi did travel with her to New York but didn’t show up for filming, afraid he might be “triggered by things.”

Stacey shared her feelings on Georgi’s decision to ghost the Tell-All, telling Shaun, “I’m just shocked that he chose not to show up. It’s okay for him to come to New York, stay in the hotel, but not support her on stage?”

Stacey added that Georgi’s actions were a “red flag of what’s to come” in his relationship with Darcey. Georgi and Darcey have already faced plenty of red flags in their relationship, which seemed to be more evident to Darcey’s family than to her.

Darcey’s dad, Mike Silva, expressed his concerns that her relationship with Georgi wouldn’t last. He also said he wouldn’t attend their wedding if they went through with tying the knot.

Darcey expressed that she thought Georgi assumed he would be ganged up on and judged, which she clarified would not be the case. Next, Shaun recommended trying to call Georgi, which Darcey was open to.

As the phone rang, “Darcey said, “I feel like he’s gonna be in a mood. I’m in for it.”

After several rings, Georgi answered the phone. Darcey let him know that she was currently filming on stage with Shaun and Stacey.

Georgi goes off during video chat with Darcey: ‘Come on, grow up’

“I understand where you’re coming from, but it would be nice to have you by my side, just to feel loved and protected as well,” Darcey told her fiance.

Georgi did not take Darcey’s comments well and fired back, “You’re talking about I’m not there to be having your support. Your support from what? From your exes? The bulls**t Tom and Jesse? Support from what? You’re grown enough. I don’t need to be there to support you. You’re grown enough! Your family is there. They’re going to support you.”

Then, Georgi turned the tables when he told Darcey, “Actually, I need support from you right now because I’m dealing with emotional stuff and I don’t wanna be there, dealing with a lot of people, there’s like, with their bulls**t. I have more important stuff in my life.”

“I don’t f**king care about these people! This is stupid. Come on, grow up,” Georgi told a teary-eyed Darcey.

Tune in Monday night to catch the rest of part one of the Tell-All and find out if Darcey and Georgi can smooth things over in time to go through with a twin wedding with Stacey and Florian.

Part one of the two-part Darcey & Stacey Tell-All airs on Monday, February 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.