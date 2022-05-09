90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg shows off baby bump after recent pregnancy announcement

Deavan Clegg showed off her baby bump to 90 Day Fiance fans amid her pregnancy announcement. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg recently shared the exciting news that she is expecting her third child and first with her boyfriend, Topher Park.

With the pregnancy announcement out in the open, Deavan shared a picture of her baby bump in celebration of Mother’s Day.

Deavan and Topher did a professional photoshoot for the announcement, and her belly-holding picture appears to be from that series of photos.

The Other Way viewers watched Deavan and her ex-husband Jihoon Lee in Seasons 1 and 2 as they got married and started a life together in Korea with their baby son Taeyang and Deavan’s daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship.

The 90 Day audience also watched Deavan and Jihoon’s marriage fall apart due to financial struggles and miscommunication, which resulted in Deavan leaving Korea with the two kids. She left with the guise that she needed space and would come back, but she never did.

Deavan Clegg highlighted her baby bump in a picture shared with 90 Day Fiance fans

Deavan posted an elegant pregnancy photo of herself that appeared to be part of the photoshoot for her pregnancy announcement.

The photo was taken with a landscape background as Deavan wore an off-the-shoulder dress and cradled her growing baby bump.

In the caption, Deavan wrote, “Happy Mothers Day to all the beautiful, wonderful, amazing mamas, and expecting mamas. Also would love to [announce] our new YouTube series will be airing soon following our pregnancy journey.”

Deavan Clegg has been accused of over-using filters

25-year-old Deavan has been no stranger to cosmetic procedures since her appearances within the 90 Day Fiance franchise. She has had her lips done several times and even had one botched filler procedure.

Deavan also launched a GoFundMe at one point so that she could get a breast lift and augmentation paid for. Deavan has also had veneers.

Deavan does receive negative attention on social media for how much she filters her photos to an unrealistic point.

She joins 90 Day filter queens such as Darcey Silva, Larissa Lima, Brittany Banks, and Rebecca Parrot in the same criticism.

Deavan does have a fleet of loyal 90 Day Fiance followers who are active in showing their support regardless of her filter usage.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.