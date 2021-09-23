Deavan Clegg’s recent photo drew negative attention from 90 Day Fiance critics

Deavan’s critics called her out for an over-the-top cosmetic procedure and for digitally enhancing a recent photo. Pic credit: TLC

Since appearing on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan Clegg has been busy in an international custody battle with her estranged Korean husband Jihoon Lee, in a public relationship with another Korean man named Topher, and part of feuds with other celebrities.

Aside from the drama that has gotten Deavan in the headlines, she has been widely criticized for her usage of plastic surgery. The 23-year-old joined OnlyFans and began a fundraiser to get a breast augmentation and lift. On top of that, Deavan had a botched lip procedure that ended up having to be surgically corrected.

Since then, it looks like Deavan has kept up with her lip injections because they look nothing like her original lips. Deavan also has been vocal about getting veneers.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics called out Deavan Clegg’s overly enhanced looks in her latest picture

Deavan posted a highly filtered picture where she is wearing a lot of makeup. In the picture, her lips appear enormous and are a far cry from the face that 90 Day Fiance fans saw on The Other Way.

Deavan captioned her photo, “I actually got ready. It’s been a long time. Hope everyone is doing well. I’m excited for fall.”

The comments section was mostly filled with supporters and fans who thought the photo was beautiful, but there was a noticeable amount of criticism of her lips and photoshop usage as well.

One fan remarked, “Beautiful but u don’t need lip injections.”

Another person exclaimed, “Stop the lips! You’re ruining your stunning beautiful face.”

Someone else pointed out how digitally enhanced the photo was and said, “Total photo shop holy c**p.”

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan Clegg is a controversial 90 Day Fiance cast member

What Deavan did after appearing on The Other Way is why many 90 Day Fiance viewers don’t like her. She told Jihoon she was going back to America for a month to get some space and took their son Taeyang with her only to never return. Not only did she abscond with Taeyang, but she also had another Korean boyfriend she was showing off on Instagram shortly after coming back to America.

She has hurled accusations of abuse at Jihoon and an international custody battle has been launched but Jihoon has not seen his son since 2020.

Deavan has since been trying to get pregnant with her new boyfriend Topher but suffered a miscarriage in April of 2021. If she has a child with Topher it will mean that the 23-year-old will have three children with three different fathers.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.