90 Day Fiance alums Daniele and Yohan back together? Here’s what we know

Daniele Gates is headed to the Dominican Republic, and she’s either coming back with Yohan Geronimo or coming back a divorced woman.

That’s what the 90 Day Fiance alum told her Instagram followers, anyway.

When we last saw Daniele on reality TV, she had kicked TLC’s crews out of her home and kicked Yohan to the curb while she was at it.

Daniele accused Yohan, a native of the DR, of physical abuse, infidelity, and lying to her about money.

Their marriage ended badly at the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Yohan told his castmates that he was done with Daniele and that she would go her way and he would go his.

It appeared that Daniele and Yohan’s marriage was kaput. Daniele told producers backstage, “It’s all over. … I’m glad that it’s all out, and I’m done. I’m ready to move on with my life.”

“I’m not living for someone else anymore—I’m living for myself,” she added.

But now, based on their social media activity, Daniele and Yohan may have reconciled.

Daniele teases that she’s taking Yohan back

Daniele’s Instagram post from September 20 tipped off 90 Day Fiance fans that she might be taking Yohan back.

Daniele recorded herself in New York smoking a joint as she delved into several different topics and implied that she was considering taking Yohan back.

In the caption of her Reel, the yogi wrote, “Bali updates. Can a Dominican man change? Finally getting lashes. Happy Friday!”

After greeting her followers and talking about other topics, Daniele finally addressed her relationship with Yohan.

“So, I’m going to DR, and either I’m leaving with a husband, or I’m leaving with a divorce, is what I’m saying,” she revealed.

Daniele told her fans that her estranged husband is “insistent on” them being together, but Daniele admitted she doesn’t know if that’s “such a good idea.”

She added that she doesn’t think anything has changed and anticipated that she and Yohan would fight “all the time” during her trip.

These days, Daniele says she’s been living in “peace” without all the fighting.

Daniele responded to several comments while recording her Reel, including one from a follower who told her she was “too good for Yohan.”

“That is accurate,” she confessed. “My self-worth isn’t low. That’s the least of my problems. I know who I am.”

Yohan implies that he and Daniele are together again

To add to speculation that Daniele and Yohan may have reconciled, Yohan’s most recent Instagram post got tongues wagging.

The personal trainer and gym buff posted then swiftly deleted a set of selfies of himself and Daniele on Wednesday, seemingly snapped during her trip to the DR.

The duo was all smiles in the snaps as they cozied up to each other, looking very much like a happy husband and wife.

Yohan’s since-deleted Instagram post. Pic credit: @yohangeronimo/Instagram

In the caption, Yohan wrote in his native Spanish, “Otra vez 💕,” which translates to “Again 💕” in English.

90 Day Fiance fans think Yohan and Daniele are faking a reconciliation

Before Yohan deleted the photos, 90 Day Fiance viewers headed to the comments section to call his bluff.

One skeptic accused Yohan of uploading an old photo of himself and Daniele for the sake of garnering Instagram views.

@theslimdevillee added, “That’s crazy! She talks so much s**t about him on live constantly and we’re back again! No judgment for each his own, but just saying.”

So, did Daniele and Yohan reconcile, or are they playing with 90 Day Fiance fans?

It’s tough to say, but a new storyline would certainly be fitting and make for perfect timing for another 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.