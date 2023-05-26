Yohan calls things off with Daniele in shocking 90 Day Fiance Tell All clip: ‘She goes her way and I go mine’

The third and final installment of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All will see Yohan Geronimo declare that he’s done with his wife, Daniele Gates.

After appearing on 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise, Daniele and Yohan’s love story continued to play out during Season 4 of The Other Way.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched as the couple’s marriage was plagued with multiple red flags, as most relationships on the show are.

Yohan wasn’t happy with the importance Daniele placed on her friendships and independence, while she was critical of his role as a husband and provider.

During Parts 1 and 2 of the Tell All, Yohan joined Daniele virtually on stage from the Dominican Republic. The couple joked about their sex life and revealed that they’re still together, but Shaun Robinson hasn’t yet delved into their marital woes… until now.

In a preview from Sunday’s episode, things get real when Yohan opens up about his and Daniele’s marriage and reveals that he’s through with her.

Daniele is brought to tears when Yohan says he doesn’t want to be with her anymore during the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All

Amid a conversation about their trust issues, Yohan shockingly admits to the rest of the cast that he intends to call things off with Daniele once their lease expires.

“When the lease is up, she goes her way, and I go mine,” Yohan reveals, much to the shock of his castmates, some of whom express their thoughts on his comment.

Gabe Pabon feels Yohan is “overreacting a little bit,” while Debbie Aguero adds, “This relationship can be fixed.”

Daniele thinks that Yohan made the remark because her ex and friend, Taylen, is present for the discussion. But Yohan doesn’t back down and insists that he’s through with his wife.

“I don’t want to be with Daniele anymore,” Yohan affirms. “I don’t have the same love for her anymore. The damage is already done.”

Yohan’s statements cause Daniele to get emotional as she fights back tears, but he continues to press on.

“I don’t care anymore,” Yohan adds. “She can have all her friends, she can have all her ex-partners, I don’t care anymore.”

Yohan stands firm that he’s ready to end things with Daniele

Apparently, their castmates aren’t buying that Yohan is serious, but again, he doubles down on his statements, telling everyone, “I swear on my mother, I’m being serious and not joking.”

Yohan tells Daniele that if she doesn’t want a commitment, then she should have stayed single and not gotten married.

When asked by Shaun how she feels about Yohan’s remarks, Daniele responds, “It just feels ridiculous.”

Have Yohan and Daniele reconciled?

Are Daniele and Yohan really ready to call it quits, or is Yohan exaggerating out of emotion? It’s tough to say whether the couple is still together or not, but some recent Instagram activity seems to prove they’re still going strong.

Yohan appeared in Daniele’s Instagram Story ahead of the weekend. Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

Ahead of the weekend, Daniele recorded Yohan as they were seated outside. Although Yohan was reluctant to show his face for the camera, he peeked from under his hat and gave a peace sign, showing that he is still wearing his wedding band on his left ring finger.

Maybe their interactions on stage were fabricated for the show to create drama, or perhaps they’ve worked through their issues. Regardless, there’s plenty of drama left to unpack during Part 3 of Sunday’s Tell All.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.