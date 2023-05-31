Daniele Gates says she will ‘always believe’ in her and Yohan’s love story amid cheating and abuse allegations

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Daniele Gates accused her husband, Yohan Geronimo, of cheating and physical abuse, but she’s trying to hold onto something positive from their time together.

Daniele and Yohan’s up-and-down relationship played out during Season 4 of The Other Way, and things came to a head during Part 3 of the Tell All.

When Daniele’s ex, Taylen, joined the cast on stage, it certainly didn’t sit well with Yohan, who never liked the idea of Daniele having a friendly relationship with her former lover.

Yohan dropped a bomb when he revealed he would be leaving Daniele once their lease was up, much to the shock of Daniele and the rest of their castmates on stage.

In addition to the explosive revelation during the Tell All, Daniele has accused Yohan of being unfaithful and “putting hands” on her.

During an Instagram Live, Daniele told her followers, “Um, yes, he is cheating on me. And is he putting his hands on me? He has, but, you know, it was once, and I kinda moved on.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Daniele Gates shares throwback photo with Yohan with fond memories

With the status of their marriage seemingly up in the air, Daniele looks to be holding on to whatever fond memories she can of their time together.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, Daniele shared a series of throwback pics as she reflected on her and Yohan’s love story.

Daniele reminisced about visiting the Dominican Republic when she first encountered Yohan. The two fell in love, got engaged, then married, and planned to live happily ever after together in the D.R.

Despite what transpired, including what appears to be a breakup, Daniele included a photo from happier times.

Daniele shared a throwback pic with Yohan after coming forward with abuse and cheating allegations. Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

In the photo, Daniele donned a white bikini, and Yohan wore tropical-printed swim trunks as they posed in the water with their arms around each other and big smiles on their faces.

Daniele captioned the memory, “I will always believe in our love story.”

Could Daniele’s photo mean that she’s ready to reconcile with Yohan? Or that she simply is letting bygones be bygones?

Are Daniele and Yohan still together?

Judging by Daniele’s recent activity and admitted “meltdown” since returning to the D.R., it would seem that things are over between the two. As Monsters and Critics reported, Daniele complained of the “hell” she was enduring since landing back in the D.R. after a visit to her native New York.

During another live video on Instagram, Daniele told her followers that when she returned to her and Yohan’s home, their dog had been left unattended for days and that their home reeked of urine.

Once their storyline unfolded on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, the faults in their marriage became evident pretty quickly. Fans of the show accused Daniele of emasculating Yohan and felt that she often spoke condescendingly to him.

As far as their social media activity is concerned, Daniele and Yohan still follow each other on Instagram. The last time Yohan appeared on Daniele’s feed was in March when she shared a carousel of photos from their filming for Season 4 of The Other Way.

For Yohan’s part, Daniele last appeared on his Instagram feed in April. In the post, Daniele sat on Yohan’s shoulders as the two enjoyed a dip in the ocean.

“A day with my love,” read the accompanying caption.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.