Daniele Gates accuses Yohan Geronimo of cheating and ‘putting his hands’ on her

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Daniele Gates has made some shocking allegations against her husband, Yohan Geronimo.

The couple’s up-and-down marriage played out during their time on Season 4 of The Other Way.

They faced trust issues and financial woes and disagreed over their very different lifestyles, with the pair constantly bickering.

During Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, Yohan threatened to leave Daniele once their lease expired, shocking both Daniele and their castmates.

It’s no secret that Daniele and Yohan’s marriage was on the rocks, but now Daniele is spilling some tea that seems to indicate that things were much worse than viewers imagined.

Daniele recently went live on Instagram, telling her followers that Yohan cheated on her and also “put his hands” on her.

90 sips of RealiTea on Instagram captured Daniele’s multiple recordings and shared them to their feed.

In the videos, she fielded questions from her followers, with one of them asking whether Yohan was cheating on her and/or “putting his hands” on her.

Daniele Gates accuses Yohan Geronimo of cheating and ‘putting hands’ on her

“Um, yes, he is cheating on me,” Daniele alleged. “And is he putting his hands on me? He has, but, you know, it was once, and I kinda moved on.”

Daniele didn’t stop there with spilling the hot tea. In the other videos shared by 90 Sips of RealiTea, the New York native accused Yohan of not allowing her to drive because she’s a woman, something she considers a form of abuse.

Daniele also claimed that the 6-foot7-inch tall Dominican Republic native has never paid for anything since they’ve been married, putting the financial burden all on her.

The TLC star’s claims come on the heels of her admitting to having a “meltdown” and going through “hell” as soon as she arrived back in the D.R. after visiting New York.

In another Instagram Live, Daniele recorded from her and Yohan’s home in the D.R. and told her followers that while she was gone, their dog was left unattended in the home for days, and she said it reeked of urine.

Daniele hits out at criticism

Daniele received some negative feedback after coming forward with her allegations against Yohan, but has since Daniele spoken out, accusing one 90 Day Fiance fan account on Instagram of creating a platform that “supports the abuse of women.”

“These comment threads make me so sad,” Daniele wrote. “Women deserve abuse because they marry 33-year-olds? I’m Live with this man next to me, say I have receipts, images, and you don’t believe me?”

Daniele throws shade at a 90 Day Fiance fan account. Pic credit: @kikiandkibbitz/Instagram

“This is why women don’t speak up, and suffer in silence instead of coming forward. You have no idea what I experience daily, and no one deserves, or should ever ‘expect’ this kind of behavior from anyone,” she added.

Following Sunday night’s Tell All, Daniele posted a carousel of photos on Instagram and reflected on her experience sharing her personal life with 90 Day Fiance viewers.

When all is said and done, Daniele said that she “wouldn’t give up” the experience.

In the caption, she added, “I love my husband unconditionally, and I am certain that we will both live the lives we deserve.”

