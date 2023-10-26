90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Why did Daniele kick Yohan out? Here’s what we know

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers got a taste of what’s to come in Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo’s troubled marriage.

We watched in a preview for the next episode as Daniele confronted Yohan about something “devastating” he did that caused her to give him the boot.

In a preview at the end of Episode 16, Fuller House, Daniele demands that Yohan talk things over with her.

“We need to have a conversation, Yohan,” Daniele tells her husband as she greets him in the kitchen.

Then, during a solo confessional, Daniele tells TLC’s cameras, “I learned something really devastating about my husband that I really don’t know what to do with.”

As Daniele sits across the table from Yohan, she tells him, “That’s disgusting,” with a look of repugnance on her face.

Daniele Gates kicks Yohan Geronimo out of her house on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

With an unaffected expression, Yohan replies, “Are you done?”

Daniele fires back, “Get the f**k out of my house! You are out of your mind, and I don’t want you here anymore,” before storming out of the room.

So, what is this “devastating” and “disgusting” thing that Yohan is guilty of? Let’s take a look.

Daniele accused Yohan of cheating and abuse earlier this year

Earlier this year, Daniele told her Instagram followers that Yohan strayed with another woman, laid hands on her, wasn’t helping out financially, and was neglecting to take care of their dog, Gizmo.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this year, Daniele admitted that ever since she left New York and moved to the Dominican Republic to live with Yohan, her life had been “hell.”

Just days later, Daniele went live on Instagram, accusing Yohan of infidelity and physical abuse.

When asked by a follower whether Yohan was cheating on her and/or putting hands on her, Daniele responded, “Um, yes, he is cheating on me.”

“And is he putting his hands on me? He has, but, you know, it was once, and I kinda moved on,” she continued.

Alleging unfaithfulness and domestic abuse weren’t the only things Daniele has accused her estranged husband of, either.

Daniele also claimed that Yohan refused to let her drive because she’s a woman — something she also said she considered abuse — and complained that the 6′ 7″ personal trainer never paid a red cent for anything.

Daniele also recounted a time she visited New York, and while she was away, claimed that Yohan neglected her dog, leaving him unattended for days on end.

Are Daniele and Yohan still together?

From the looks of it, Daniele and Yohan have since called it quits. Each has scrubbed any and all photos of each other from their respective Instagram feeds.

Judging by their social media activity and the events about to play out on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, we think it’s safe to say these two have gone their separate ways.

Despite the hardships in their up-and-down marriage, however, Daniele did tell her fans that she would “always believe in” her and Yohan’s love story.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.