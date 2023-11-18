Daniele kicks out 90 Day Fiance film crew as Yohan leaves her on Christmas Day and takes their dog with him

What started as a festive, happy-go-lucky Christmas celebration became an emotional rollercoaster for Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo.

Daniele and Yohan’s marital woes are about to hit the fan in the next 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode.

A preview of Monday night’s episode shows that a tumultuous scene happens when Yohan decides he’s had enough and packs up his things before leaving Daniele.

Still dressed in her elf costume, Daniele sits on the bed as Yohan begins packing his suitcase full of clothing.

But when Yohan begins loading clothes into his suitcase that Daniele bought for him, she insists that he can’t take them with her.

“No, no, no,” Daniele tells Yohan. “You’re only going to take the clothes you had before I started buying all your clothes because you said I don’t do anything for you.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Yohan calls Daniele ‘selfish’ during another heated argument

Yohan isn’t happy about Daniele’s demand and starts packing all of the clothes anyway, against her wishes, while she reminds him that she bought everything in the pile.

“I’m taking all of my clothes,” Yohan insists.

Eventually, Daniele gives up but then demands that Yohan leave the hangers. When he ignores her pleas, she takes it upon herself to remove the hangers from his shirts.

During a solo confessional, Yohan tells TLC’s cameras that he thinks Daniele is being “selfish, very cheap.”

“So much so that she even didn’t want me to take the hangers with me,” Yohan adds.

Next, Yohan causes more tension when he reaches for a pile of New York Yankees hats, which Daniele claims belong to her, too.

Again, despite her warnings, Yohan puts the hats in his suitcase, prompting Daniele to get up from the bed and beg him not to take them.

Yohan threatens to take the dog, Gizmo, when he moves out

That’s when things take a left turn because Yohan deduces that by Daniele’s logic, he should be permitted to take anything he’s paid for — including their dog, Gizmo.

“Then I’m taking the dog because I bought him. I’m taking Gizmo. I bought him,” Yohan says assertively.

Daniele fires back, “You’re not going anywhere with my dog or my hats.”

Yohan continues telling Daniele he’s taking Gizmo, so she follows him into the living room.

Daniele doesn’t seem to believe Yohan because she’s still somewhat calm. But when Yohan scoops Gizmo off the floor and into his arms, she realizes he means business.

“No, no, no, no, no, you’re not going anywhere with my dog, Yohan!” Daniele pleads.

Yohan continues to point out that he bought the dog, so he’s taking him with him.

Daniele unsuccessfully tries to physically remove Gizmo from Yohan’s arms as she begins screaming, “Give me my dog!” to no avail.

Daniele kicks TLC crews out of her house amid an explosive argument

“You’re not human!” Daniele adds.

She tells TLC’s camera crews, “I want everyone out of my house now! All of you, get out!”

The end of the clip seemingly shows Gizmo back in Daniele’s arms, but that wasn’t the end of her and Yohan’s explosive disagreement.

We’ll have to tune in Monday night to determine whether Yohan’s departure is permanent or just an attempt to make a point.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.