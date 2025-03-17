90 Day Diaries Season 6 premieres next month with several returning couples

90 Day Fiance fans, get ready because another spin-off is on its way to TLC.

Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries is returning next month.

This season will feature some familiar faces from across the franchise.

TLC shared a preview clip on Instagram on Monday.

“The #90DayFiance family keeps on growing! Get the latest updates from your faves when #90DayDiaries returns Monday, April 7 at 9/8c,” it was captioned.

In the Reel, David Toborowsky and his wife, Annie Suwan, travel to the doctor for Annie’s embryo transfer amid their in vitro fertilization journey.

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are growing their family

In another clip, David and Annie tell his family they’ve decided to have a baby together.

After hearing the news, David’s son Jacob tells TLC’s cameras that his childhood relationship with his father was very “distant” and he warns his father not to repeat past mistakes.

Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly share life with three kids

Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly reintroduce themselves in the clip, too, this time joined by their newest family member, their youngest son, Atem.

“Last time you saw us, we only had two beautiful babies, and now we have three,” they share.

As part of their storyline this season, Kobe is planning a traditional Cameroonian party to celebrate Atem’s birth with the help of Emily’s dad, David.

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer argue amid breakup rumors

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer — who have sparked rumors they’ve split in recent months — are seen kayaking in their preview clip.

But their adventurous outing soon turns sour when Guillermo reveals that he gave two weeks’ notice at work without telling Kara.

“You’re gonna quit your job, you’re gonna go to school, make zero dollars?” Kara asks Guillermo, worrying she has to shoulder their family’s finances.

“I’m just f****** over it!” Kara exclaims.

During a solo interview, Kara tells viewers, “For him to make this decision without consulting his wife, is shocking.”

Sophie Sierra and Nikki Exotika announce their returns to the franchise

Also returning to Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries are Sophie Sierra and Nikki Exotika.

Although they weren’t included in the preview clip, the ladies announced their return to the franchise in their respective Instagram Stories.

Sophie uploaded the 90 Day Diaries logo and wrote below it, “Excited to announce I will be on the new 90 day diaries season! Airs April 7th.”

Nikkie uploaded the same graphic, which she set to the tune Fallin by Ann Clue.

“Guess who’s coming back?? ‘The Nikki,'” she wrote. “Stay tuned April 7th for a new season!”

Sophie and Nikki announced their return to another 90 Day Fiance spin-off. Pic credit: @sophiesierra98/@nikkiexotika/Instagram

Liz Woods and her daughter will appear this season on 90 Day Diaries

Another 90 Day Fiance personality returning to the small screen is Liz Woods.

Fresh off her breakup with Big Ed Brown, Liz will be joined by her daughter, Ryleigh, in Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries.

Liz shared that she and Ryleigh will appear in Episode 12, airing on May 19.

Liz Woods and her daughter, Ryleigh, will join this season of 90 Day Diaries for two episodes. Pic credit: @e_92_marie/Instagram

90 Day Diaries takes an ‘intimate’ look at cast members’ lives

90 Day Diaries began during the COVID-19 pandemic while filming was halted due to quarantine.

Even though we’re out of quarantine, the spin-off has continued, with cast members self-filming their segments to update viewers on what’s going on in their personal lives.

On its website, TLC describes the series as “An intimate look into the lives of our couples, told from their perspective. Without producers or crew, the cast films their day-to-day lives as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the challenges it brings to their relationships.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries premieres on Monday, April 7 at 9/8c on TLC.