Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky’s fertility journey: Inside the 90 Day Fiance couple’s road to pregnancy

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are expecting their first child, but the process has been difficult.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Annie shared the exciting news on Instagram earlier this month, explaining that her embryo transfer was successful.

At first, Annie, 30, was not sure she wanted any children, and David, 54, explained that he couldn’t have kids the old-fashioned way due to a previous vasectomy.

In addition, due to his age, Annie expressed concern about having a child with David, who is already a father of three and a grandfather of six.

However, they left the door open and initially considered using a clinic in Bangkok, Thailand.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Last year, after Annie welcomed her nephew in Thailand, she admittedly was stricken with baby fever, and had a change of heart. That’s when she began to explore her options.

Annie and David decided on IVF after years of indecision about starting a family together

In January 2024, the couple announced they were beginning their in-vitro fertilization (IVF) journey after researching clinics.

The 90 Day Fiance duo traveled from Arizona to Los Angeles, California, to begin the process at HRC Fertility Center.

On Valentine’s Day 2024, Annie gushed over the “best” Valentine’s Day gift when David underwent a procedure to retrieve his sperm.

Once David’s sperm count was deemed good enough to continue with IVF, Annie began hormone shots and the egg retrieval process.

Annie also had to undergo surgery to remove a cyst to prepare her womb for a pregnancy.

Annie’s egg retrieval was a success, and doctors retrieved 29 viable eggs.

Annie’s embryo transfer resulted in her pregnancy

Soon after, Annie prepared for the embryo transfer, which ended up being successful, resulting in Annie’s current pregnancy.

Ahead of the weekend, Annie and David told their Instagram fans and followers that they received an email and a phone call from their clinic, relaying the happy news that Annie was with child.

David and Annie received an outpouring of support from 90 Day Fiance fans and fellow cast members, wishing them well amid their long journey, along with some harsh criticism from skeptics who called David “too old” to welcome another child.

The good news follows Annie’s trepidation about welcoming a child with David due to their 28-year age gap.

“My husband is a lot older than me, and I don’t think he’ll have fun when he has to change the diapers when he’s 60 years old,” Annie told Hollywood Life.

“You know? It’s not fun,” Annie continued. “I had to make an agreement with myself before I get married that this is what I have to go through, and this is what I face.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.