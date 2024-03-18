90 Day Fiance couple Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise welcome third child

Congratulations are in order for Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise!

The 90 Day Fiance couple expanded their family by two feet, welcoming their third child.

Baby Atem joined big brother Koban and big sister Scarlett, and, as Emily put it, he’s “the perfect addition” to their family.

Emily and Kobe announced the exciting news on Monday, and Emily told US Weekly, “Kobe and I are so excited to share we welcomed a beautiful, healthy baby boy to our family.”

“Our hearts are overflowing with love watching Koban and Scarlett love on their new baby brother, Atem,” Emily added. “… We are so excited for this new journey as a family of five!”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Emily and Kobe shared some of Atem’s first photos on Instagram in matching black-and-white posts, and the pics were also posted to 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram page.

In the first photo, Emily smiles as she lies in her hospital bed after giving birth to Atem, and Kobe stands over them, smiling and looking like a proud father.

A swipe right reveals a close-up shot of Atem resting on his mama’s chest, clad in a hospital-issued baby bonnet and wearing his ID bracelet.

In the caption, @90dayfiance added, “Welcome to the #90DayFiance fam, Atem. 😊❤️.”

90 Day Fiance cast members send congratulations Emily and Kobe’s way

Plenty of Kobe and Emily’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates showed up in the comments section to wish them well, including Yara Zaya, Rob Warne, Thais Ramone, Darcey Silva, Tyray Mollett, and Elizabeth Castravet.

90 Day Fiance stars sent congratulations to Emily and Kobe. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kobe and Emily announced they were expecting another baby in November 2023.

Emily’s parents forbid them from having any more children while living under their roof in Salina, Kansas, but it seems the couple doesn’t have a problem breaking the rules.

Emily and Kobe are sharing their storyline this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

As we are watching this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Emily and Kobe are still sharing a home with Emily’s parents, Lisa and David Bieberly.

During filming for Season 8 of the spin-off, Emily expressed that she and Kobe wished they had more privacy.

However, with two young children already at home and Emily’s parents living upstairs, it was hard for Emily and Kobe to have much alone time.

Last we saw, the family was headed to Kobe’s native Cameroon, where Emily and their two older children, Koban and Scarlett, will meet Kobe’s family for the first time.

Not only do they have a long ride to the airport and an even longer flight to Africa, but Kobe fears that his traditional African family won’t accept Emily.

Emily and Kobe fell head over heels for each other during a trip to China

Emily and Kobe met during a trip to Xi’an, China, where Emily was teaching English and Kobe was working as an underwear model.

Their relationship took off fast, and before they knew it, Emily found herself pregnant with their first child, Koban.

Emily and Kobe welcomed Koban in 2019 and Scarlet in 2021, married in 2022, and welcomed their second son, Atem, in 2024.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.