90 Day Diaries viewers think drugs are to blame for Ben and Mahogany’s financial problems

Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca are struggling to make ends meet, and 90 Day Diaries viewers think they may know why.

Ben and Mahogany dropped off the radar after their appearance in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

But the unlikely couple is back on reality television this season on 90 Day Diaries, self-filming their current storyline.

As we learned already this season, Ben and Mahogany are facing some financial hardships and relationship struggles.

Things are so tight, apparently, that Ben has resorted to selling his blood to pay the bills, as we watched in Episode 5.

“Mahogany and I got engaged, but we’re just going through a really difficult transition,” Ben explained to 90 Day Diaries viewers as he filmed himself from his car in the parking lot of the blood bank.

Critics think Ben and Mahogany are on drugs

After learning that Ben and Mahogany were struggling to pay the bills, 90 Day Diaries viewers contemplated what might have gotten them into financial distress.

In a Reddit thread titled “Ben is walking straight into a marriage scam and he can’t see it,” 90 Day Diaries fans recapped this week’s episode.

The 90 Day Diaries viewers also discussed what could be causing Ben and Mahogany’s money woes and suspected the possibility that drugs might be the culprit.

“They have to be on drugs,” deduced one Redditor. “They both look awful and unhealthy.”

Another 90 Day Diaries fan felt that Ben and Mahogany’s scene on Monday night was “giving drug addict.”

“Those are the people who generally donate plasma,” they added.

Redditor Sufficient_Pay_1038 declared, “They’re both addicts barely holding it together.”

Yet another commenter called Ben and Mahogany “two scammers on bammer” and a “couple of junkies” who are looking for their next “fix” together.

Ben and Mahogany announced they were married this week on 90 Day Diaries

Another shocking revelation we learned this week was that Ben and Mahogany are officially husband and wife.

But, because Ben is struggling to earn a living, he hasn’t been able to file for Mahogany’s K-1 visa just yet, so she’s still living in Peru while he’s in the U.S.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben and Mahogany hinted they had gotten hitched last year.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Mahogany uploaded a photo of Ben in bed, wearing what appeared to be a gold wedding band on his left ring finger.

Mahogany didn’t provide any context for the pic, only captioning it, “I had company last week. Did you guessed?”

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.